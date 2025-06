2025 PVC Class B and C All-Conference Girls and Boys Tennis Teams

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released their 2025 Girls and Boys Class B and Class C All-Conference Tennis Teams. Congratulations to all!

(Note if there are any spelling errors please email Chris Popper and we will correct them!)

Class B Boys

First Team-Singles

Jerry Nguyen Foxcroft Academy

Laken Walker John Bapst

Kaiden Plourde Old Town

Second Team-Singles

Issac Staples Presque Isle

Max Balliet Foxcroft Academy

Bowdoin Allen MDI

Honorable Mention

Ben Bouchard Caribou

Griffin Merrill John Bapst

First Team Doubles

Tyler Dorr & Sean Yan John Bapst

Henry Holman & Tom Nguyen Foxcroft Academy

Second Team Doubles

Isaac Austin & Austin Campbell Old Town

Lucas Machado/Emilo Torrescano Foxcroft Academy

Honorable Mention

Alex Duprey & Duke Deschene Presque Isle

Class B Boys Player of the Year

Jerry Nguyen Foxcroft Academy

Class B Boys Coach of the Year

Drew Meyers Old Town

Class B Boys Sportsmanship

Hermon High School

Class B Girls

First Team-Singles

Vivi Nemeth John Bapst

Alice Korzekwa Presque Isle

Madyson Kimball Foxcroft Academy

Second Team-Singles

Madylynn Deprey Caribou

Allyson Caron Old Town

Sadie May Old Town

Honorable Mention-Singles

Sabine Wells-Puckett Presque Isle

Jaquine Pangburn John Bapst

Kennedy Lambert Ellsworth

First Team Doubles

Sophia Morgan & Ailyah Curtis Old Town

Hannah Frost & Emma Frost Ellsworth

Second Team Doubles

Kara Pelletier & Erin Selck Hermon

Joslyn Griffeth & Bella Sleeper Caribou

Honorable Mention-Doubles

Lily Allen & Erin Hollis MDI

Lily Mikel & Madison Davis Old Town

Class B Girls Player of the Year

Vivi Nemeth John Bapst

Class B Girls Coach of the Year

Amy Boles Ellsworth

Class B Girls Sportsmanship

Ellsworth High School

Class C Boys

First Team-Singles

Nick Agrawal Orono

Carlos Perez-Barbadillo Washington Academy

Henry Beutens Orono

Second Team-Singles

Leonardo Selva Dexter

Bergen Soderberg Orono

Andrew Oliver Mattananwcook Academy

Droulin Brochu PVHS

Honorable Mention-Singles

Mikah Smith Calais

First Team-Doubles

Ben Sideelko & Wesley Crouse Orono

Trevor Picariello & Jacoby Pratt Dexter

Second Team-Doubles

Nolan Arthurs & Drew Libby Mattanawcook Academy

Al-Khader Wise & Dylan Dupuis Orono

Class C Boys Player of the Year

Nick Agrawl Orono

Class C Boys Coach of the Year

David Wilks Orono

Class C Boys Sportsmanship

Schenck High School

Class C Girls

First Team-Singles

Arianna Crosby PCSS

Minna Koppetsch Washington Academy

Oliver Turner Calais

Second Team-Singles

Emily Garden Mattananwcook Academy

Sayla Russell Blake GSA

Ryan Perfitt Houlton

Honorable Mention-Singles

Calie Soderberg Orono

Olivia Jorgensen Washington Academy

First Team-Doubles

Johanna Kiland/Erika Rossi Washington Academy

Karrigan Wilson/Audrey Chadbourne PCSS

Second Team-Doubles

Natalie Turner/Rowan Albert Mattanawcook Academy

Carmen Miller/Izzy Ireland Orono

Class C Girls Player of the Year

Arianna Crosby PCSS

Class C Girls Co-Coach of the Year

Zach Arnold Orono

Emily Wilson PCSS

Class C Girls' Sportsmanship

Schenck High School

