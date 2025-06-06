2025 PVC Freshman Track & Field Championship Meet

The 2025 Penobscot Valley Conference Freshman Track and Field Championship Meet was held on Tuesday, June 3rd at Hampden Academy.

You can view the Girls Individual Event Results HERE

Taylor Scales from Hampden Academy set a record in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 26.92. Her time beat the record of 26.97 which was held by Danielle Hutchins from MDI, in 2006 and Haley Rose from Bucksport in 2023.

Multiple event winners included

Taylor Scales - Hampden Academy - 1st in 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash and 100 Meter Hurdles

Austyn Atherton - Ellsworth - 1st in 400 Meter Dash and Javelin Throw

Ella Johnson - Hermon - 1st in 1600 Meter Run and 300 Meter Hurdles

Olivia Ketch - Old Town - 1st in Shot Put and Discus Throw

You can see the Boys Individual Event Results HERE

Multiple event winners included

Austin King - Old Town - 1st in 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash

Gavin Rogers - John Bapst - 1st in 400 Meter Dash and 800 Meter Run

Brian Pangburn - Bangor - 1st in 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

Scott Tubbs - Hermon - 1st in Shot Put and Discus Throw

