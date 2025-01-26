2025 PVC Wrestling Championships at Bucksport High School [RESULTS]

The 2025 PVC Wrestling Championships were held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, January 25th. Here are the final round results

Congratulations to all who competed

106 pounds

Clayton McPheters (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Sora Bukoski (Ellsworth)

113 pounds

Gabe Fiske (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Clifford Cheney (Ellsworth)

120 pounds

Bennett Harper (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Asher Bishop (Woodland)

126 pounds

Brock Gagnon(Caribou) defeated Carter Noble (MDI)

132 pounds

Parker Hunter (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Luke Horne (Ellsworth)

138 Pounds

Nate Durgin (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Wyatt Cram (Dexter)

144 pounds

Hayden Hanson (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Skighler Woodard (Dexter)

150 pounds

Owen Harper (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Damiar Miller (Dexter)

157 pounds

Mason St. Peter (Caribou) defeated Bryce Dicker (Mattanawcook Academy)

165 pounds

Zephyr Nelson (Washington Academy) defeated Jacobi Poire (Foxcroft Academy)

175 pounds

Remington Grindle (Bucksport) defeated Quentin Rich (Dexter) defeated

190 pounds

Ian Friend (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Griffin Cole (MDI)

215 pounds

Mason Rose (MDI) defeated Tanner Ladd (Dexter)

285 pounds

Wyatt Weaver defeated Hayden Melvin (Washington Academy)

Best of luck to everyone competing at the Regional Finals at the Cross Insurance in Bangor on Saturday, February 8th.