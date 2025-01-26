2025 PVC Wrestling Championships at Bucksport High School [RESULTS]
The 2025 PVC Wrestling Championships were held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, January 25th. Here are the final round results
Congratulations to all who competed
106 pounds
- Clayton McPheters (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Sora Bukoski (Ellsworth)
113 pounds
- Gabe Fiske (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Clifford Cheney (Ellsworth)
120 pounds
- Bennett Harper (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Asher Bishop (Woodland)
126 pounds
- Brock Gagnon(Caribou) defeated Carter Noble (MDI)
132 pounds
- Parker Hunter (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Luke Horne (Ellsworth)
138 Pounds
- Nate Durgin (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Wyatt Cram (Dexter)
144 pounds
- Hayden Hanson (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Skighler Woodard (Dexter)
150 pounds
- Owen Harper (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Damiar Miller (Dexter)
157 pounds
- Mason St. Peter (Caribou) defeated Bryce Dicker (Mattanawcook Academy)
165 pounds
- Zephyr Nelson (Washington Academy) defeated Jacobi Poire (Foxcroft Academy)
175 pounds
- Remington Grindle (Bucksport) defeated Quentin Rich (Dexter) defeated
190 pounds
- Ian Friend (Mattanawcook Academy) defeated Griffin Cole (MDI)
215 pounds
- Mason Rose (MDI) defeated Tanner Ladd (Dexter)
285 pounds
- Wyatt Weaver defeated Hayden Melvin (Washington Academy)
Best of luck to everyone competing at the Regional Finals at the Cross Insurance in Bangor on Saturday, February 8th.
