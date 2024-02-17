#3 Bangor Girls down #6 Windham 35-27 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Bangor Girls beat #6 Windham 35-27 in a Class AA North Quarterfinal at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, February 16th.

Bangor led 13-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the score was tied 16-16 at the end of the 1st Half and 25-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 14 points. Dalaney Horr and Emily Adams each had 8 points. Horr had 2 3-pointers and Clark drained 1 3-pointer. The Rams were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Stella Jarvais with 8 points while Mackenzie Delenski and Marley Jervais each had 7 points. Neve Ledbetter had Windham's lone 3-pointer. Windham went 4-5 from the free throw line.

Windham's season comes to an end with a 7-12 record.

Bangor, now 13-6 will advance to the Class AA North Semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st at 2 p.m. when they will play #2 Oxford Hills at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Here are the stats from the game. Thanks to Joe Pelletier for sending the stats along!

Line Score

1234T
Windham Girls979227
Bangor Girls13391035

 

Box Score

Windham

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Neve Ledbetter3-1--
Mallory Muse0----
Denali Mismat0----
Bella Vassoler0----
Mackenzie Delenski73-12
Vik Richardson0----
Addie Caiazzo0----
Kendra Eubanks0----
Marley Jervais73-11
Bri Duarte21---
Stella Jarvais83-22
Chloe Delewski0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS2710145

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabbie Spreng0----
Carley Andrews0----
Avery Clark143156
Lucy Oâ€™Connell0----
Gabby Roy0----
Kali Snowden0----
Dalaney Horr812--
Clara Oldenburg0----
Emily Caulkins0----
Gabby Raymond0----
Jaycee Thomas0----
Mimi Quinn52-14
Ava Syphers0----
Emily Adams84---
TEAM0----
TOTALS35103610
