3 Bangor Girls down #6 Windham 35-27 [STATS]

The #3 Bangor Girls beat #6 Windham 35-27 in a Class AA North Quarterfinal at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, February 16th.

Bangor led 13-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the score was tied 16-16 at the end of the 1st Half and 25-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 14 points. Dalaney Horr and Emily Adams each had 8 points. Horr had 2 3-pointers and Clark drained 1 3-pointer. The Rams were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Stella Jarvais with 8 points while Mackenzie Delenski and Marley Jervais each had 7 points. Neve Ledbetter had Windham's lone 3-pointer. Windham went 4-5 from the free throw line.

Windham's season comes to an end with a 7-12 record.

Bangor, now 13-6 will advance to the Class AA North Semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st at 2 p.m. when they will play #2 Oxford Hills at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the stats from the game. Thanks to Joe Pelletier for sending the stats along!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Windham Girls 9 7 9 2 27 Bangor Girls 13 3 9 10 35

Box Score

Windham

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Neve Ledbetter 3 - 1 - - Mallory Muse 0 - - - - Denali Mismat 0 - - - - Bella Vassoler 0 - - - - Mackenzie Delenski 7 3 - 1 2 Vik Richardson 0 - - - - Addie Caiazzo 0 - - - - Addie Caiazzo 0 - - - - Kendra Eubanks 0 - - - - Marley Jervais 7 3 - 1 1 Bri Duarte 2 1 - - - Stella Jarvais 8 3 - 2 2 Chloe Delewski 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 10 1 4 5

Bangor