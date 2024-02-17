#3 Bangor Girls down #6 Windham 35-27 [STATS]
The #3 Bangor Girls beat #6 Windham 35-27 in a Class AA North Quarterfinal at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, February 16th.
Bangor led 13-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the score was tied 16-16 at the end of the 1st Half and 25-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 14 points. Dalaney Horr and Emily Adams each had 8 points. Horr had 2 3-pointers and Clark drained 1 3-pointer. The Rams were 6-10 from the free throw line.
Windham was led by Stella Jarvais with 8 points while Mackenzie Delenski and Marley Jervais each had 7 points. Neve Ledbetter had Windham's lone 3-pointer. Windham went 4-5 from the free throw line.
Windham's season comes to an end with a 7-12 record.
Bangor, now 13-6 will advance to the Class AA North Semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st at 2 p.m. when they will play #2 Oxford Hills at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Here are the stats from the game. Thanks to Joe Pelletier for sending the stats along!
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Windham Girls
|9
|7
|9
|2
|27
|Bangor Girls
|13
|3
|9
|10
|35
Box Score
Windham
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Neve Ledbetter
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Mallory Muse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Denali Mismat
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bella Vassoler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mackenzie Delenski
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Vik Richardson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addie Caiazzo
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addie Caiazzo
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendra Eubanks
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marley Jervais
|7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|Bri Duarte
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Stella Jarvais
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Chloe Delewski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|27
|10
|1
|4
|5
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Gabbie Spreng
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carley Andrews
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Clark
|14
|3
|1
|5
|6
|Lucy Oâ€™Connell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Roy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kali Snowden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dalaney Horr
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Clara Oldenburg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Caulkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabby Raymond
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jaycee Thomas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mimi Quinn
|5
|2
|-
|1
|4
|Ava Syphers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Adams
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|35
|10
|3
|6
|10