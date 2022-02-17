#3 Foxcroft Academy Beats #14 MDI 49-35 in Class B Round of 16 [STATS]

The #14 MDI Trojans nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 Tournament as they gave the Foxcroft Academy Ponies everything they wanted and more, before ultimately losing 49-35 in a game that was much closer than the score indicates.

MDI led 13-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Trojans were ahead by 7 points at the end of the 1st Half 23-16. Foxcroft Academy had a a1 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 33-32

MDI was led by Charlie Parker with 9 points, while Joey Minutolo had 7 points. The Trojans were 2-8 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Minutolo and Charlie Parker each had a 3-pointer.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Filip Brkic with 21 points while Caden Crocker and Adam Conner each had 9 points. The Ponies were 10-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Brkic had 2 3's and Conner the other.

Foxcroft Academy is now 14-5 and will play #11 John Bapst on Friday night, February 18th at 7 p.m. in the Class B North Quarterfinals.

MDI's season comes to an end at 3-16

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys13109335
Foxcroft Academy Boys124171649

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau521102
12Joey Minutolo732100
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano311014
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker943100
30Jack Hodgdon100012
32Kadin Reed000000
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom211000
44Alex Gray633000
50John Bennett211000
54Cal Hodgdon000000
TOTALS351512328

Foxcroft Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Gordon Topolski211000
5Josh Cornett000000
10David Henderson000000
11Jadon Richard633000
12Wyatt Rayfield000000
14Cameron Chase000000
15Austin Seavey000000
23Caden Crocker9000910
24Filip Brkic2197211
31Adam Conner943102
33Jackson Smith000000
33Jackson Smith211000
TOTALS49181531013
