#3 Foxcroft Academy Beats #14 MDI 49-35 in Class B Round of 16 [STATS]
The #14 MDI Trojans nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 Tournament as they gave the Foxcroft Academy Ponies everything they wanted and more, before ultimately losing 49-35 in a game that was much closer than the score indicates.
MDI led 13-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Trojans were ahead by 7 points at the end of the 1st Half 23-16. Foxcroft Academy had a a1 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 33-32
MDI was led by Charlie Parker with 9 points, while Joey Minutolo had 7 points. The Trojans were 2-8 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Minutolo and Charlie Parker each had a 3-pointer.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Filip Brkic with 21 points while Caden Crocker and Adam Conner each had 9 points. The Ponies were 10-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Brkic had 2 3's and Conner the other.
Foxcroft Academy is now 14-5 and will play #11 John Bapst on Friday night, February 18th at 7 p.m. in the Class B North Quarterfinals.
MDI's season comes to an end at 3-16
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Boys
|13
|10
|9
|3
|35
|Foxcroft Academy Boys
|12
|4
|17
|16
|49
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Spencer Laurendau
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Joey Minutolo
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Harley Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|AJ Lozano
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|22
|Ben Lipski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Charlie Parker
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Jack Hodgdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Kadin Reed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Ethan Sosa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Evan Ankrom
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Alex Gray
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|50
|John Bennett
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Cal Hodgdon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|35
|15
|12
|3
|2
|8
Foxcroft Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Gordon Topolski
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Josh Cornett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|David Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jadon Richard
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wyatt Rayfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cameron Chase
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Austin Seavey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Caden Crocker
|9
|0
|0
|0
|9
|10
|24
|Filip Brkic
|21
|9
|7
|2
|1
|1
|31
|Adam Conner
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|33
|Jackson Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jackson Smith
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|49
|18
|15
|3
|10
|13