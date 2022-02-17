3 Foxcroft Academy Beats #14 MDI 49-35 in Class B Round of 16 [STATS]

The #14 MDI Trojans nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 Tournament as they gave the Foxcroft Academy Ponies everything they wanted and more, before ultimately losing 49-35 in a game that was much closer than the score indicates.

MDI led 13-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Trojans were ahead by 7 points at the end of the 1st Half 23-16. Foxcroft Academy had a a1 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 33-32

MDI was led by Charlie Parker with 9 points, while Joey Minutolo had 7 points. The Trojans were 2-8 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Minutolo and Charlie Parker each had a 3-pointer.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Filip Brkic with 21 points while Caden Crocker and Adam Conner each had 9 points. The Ponies were 10-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Brkic had 2 3's and Conner the other.

Foxcroft Academy is now 14-5 and will play #11 John Bapst on Friday night, February 18th at 7 p.m. in the Class B North Quarterfinals.

MDI's season comes to an end at 3-16

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 13 10 9 3 35 Foxcroft Academy Boys 12 4 17 16 49

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 5 2 1 1 0 2 12 Joey Minutolo 7 3 2 1 0 0 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 3 1 1 0 1 4 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 9 4 3 1 0 0 30 Jack Hodgdon 1 0 0 0 1 2 32 Kadin Reed 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 2 1 1 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 6 3 3 0 0 0 50 John Bennett 2 1 1 0 0 0 54 Cal Hodgdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 35 15 12 3 2 8

Foxcroft Academy