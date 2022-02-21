3 Machias Girls Defeat #6 East Grand 47-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #3 Machias Girls Basketball Team defeated #6 East Grand in the opening Class D Girls Quarterfinal Tourney Game on Saturday night, February 19th 47-36.

Machias led 13-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were on top 34-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Machias was led by Jaydin Anderson with 18 points, while Skyler Tinker and Krisin Grant each had 11 points. The Bulldogs were 5-10 from the free throw line.

East Grand was led by Isabella Cowger with 12 points and Victoria Gilman with 8 points each. They were 2-4 from the free throw line.

Machias, now 14-4 advances to play in the 1st Girl's Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 23rd at 2 p.m against #2 Wisdom.

East Grand's season comes to a close with a record of 11-8

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T East Grand Girls 0 12 12 12 36 Machias Girls 13 11 10 13 47

Box Score

East Grand

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Madeline Cowger 6 3 3 0 0 0 4 Emma Davis 4 2 2 0 0 2 10 Victoria Gilman 8 4 4 0 0 0 11 Jayden Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Phoebe Foss 6 3 3 0 0 0 23 Isabella Cowger 12 5 5 0 2 2 30 Rosemary Boyce 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Mariyah Castigliego 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Jenna Boyd 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Kerrigan Fleming 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Kayla McClellen 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 36 17 17 - 2 4

Machias

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Sydney Phinney 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jaydin Anderson 18 9 9 0 0 0 5 Maleah Rhodes 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Jaida Case 4 2 2 0 0 0 12 Skyler Tinker 11 4 4 0 3 6 13 Cassandra Dahl 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Krisin Grant 11 5 5 0 1 2 15 Mackenna Carter 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Summer Sizemore 3 1 1 0 1 2 22 Payda Beal 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Chloe Savage 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Milerna Sylvia 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Braelyn Avery 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 47 21 21 - 5 10