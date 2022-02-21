#3 Machias Girls Defeat #6 East Grand 47-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #3 Machias Girls Basketball Team defeated #6 East Grand in the opening Class D Girls Quarterfinal Tourney Game on Saturday night, February 19th 47-36.
Machias led 13-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were on top 34-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Machias was led by Jaydin Anderson with 18 points, while Skyler Tinker and Krisin Grant each had 11 points. The Bulldogs were 5-10 from the free throw line.
East Grand was led by Isabella Cowger with 12 points and Victoria Gilman with 8 points each. They were 2-4 from the free throw line.
Machias, now 14-4 advances to play in the 1st Girl's Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 23rd at 2 p.m against #2 Wisdom.
East Grand's season comes to a close with a record of 11-8
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|East Grand Girls
|0
|12
|12
|12
|36
|Machias Girls
|13
|11
|10
|13
|47
Box Score
East Grand
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Madeline Cowger
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Emma Davis
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Victoria Gilman
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jayden Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Phoebe Foss
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Isabella Cowger
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Rosemary Boyce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mariyah Castigliego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Jenna Boyd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kerrigan Fleming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kayla McClellen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|36
|17
|17
|-
|2
|4
Machias
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Sydney Phinney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jaydin Anderson
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Maleah Rhodes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jaida Case
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Skyler Tinker
|11
|4
|4
|0
|3
|6
|13
|Cassandra Dahl
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Krisin Grant
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|15
|Mackenna Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Summer Sizemore
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|22
|Payda Beal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Chloe Savage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Milerna Sylvia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Braelyn Avery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|47
|21
|21
|-
|5
|10