#3 Machias Girls Defeat #6 East Grand 47-36 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 19, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Machias Girls Basketball Team defeated #6 East Grand in the opening Class D Girls Quarterfinal Tourney Game on Saturday night, February 19th 47-36.

Machias led 13-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs were on top 34-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Machias was led by Jaydin Anderson with 18 points, while Skyler Tinker and Krisin Grant each had 11 points. The Bulldogs were 5-10 from the free throw line.

East Grand was led by Isabella Cowger with 12 points and Victoria Gilman with 8 points each. They were 2-4 from the free throw line.

Machias, now 14-4 advances to play in the 1st Girl's Class D Semifinal on Thursday, February 23rd at 2 p.m against #2 Wisdom.

East Grand's season comes to a close with a record of 11-8

Line Score

1234T
East Grand Girls012121236
Machias Girls1311101347

Box Score

East Grand

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Madeline Cowger633000
4Emma Davis422002
10Victoria Gilman844000
11Jayden Williams000000
21Phoebe Foss633000
23Isabella Cowger1255022
30Rosemary Boyce000000
31Mariyah Castigliego000000
34Jenna Boyd000000
41Kerrigan Fleming000000
44Kayla McClellen000000
TOTALS361717-24

Machias

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Sydney Phinney000000
4Jaydin Anderson1899000
5Maleah Rhodes000000
10Jaida Case422000
12Skyler Tinker1144036
13Cassandra Dahl000000
14Krisin Grant1155012
15Mackenna Carter000000
21Summer Sizemore311012
22Payda Beal000000
31Chloe Savage000000
33Milerna Sylvia000000
35Braelyn Avery000000
TOTALS472121-510

Machias-East Grand Girl's Quarterfinals

The #3 Machias Girls Basketball Team took on #6 East Grand in the opening game of the Class D Girl's Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, February 19, 2022
