3 MDI Defeats #6 Ellsworth 46-28 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #3 MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team defeated the #6 Ellsworth Eagles 46-28 to open up Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday afternoon February 18th in the Class B North Quarterfinals.

MDI jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 32-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray who had a game high 19 points. Olivia Gray had 17 points. The Trojans were 9-18 from the free throw line. MDI had 5 3's in the game. Elena Alderman, Emily Carter, Sophia Brophy, Olivia Gray and Mollie Gray each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford with 9 points. Abby Radel had 7 points. The Eagles were 1-6 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers. Morgan Clifford had 3 3-pointers. Abby Radel and Addison Atherton each had a 3-pointer.

MDI now 16-4 will play in the Class B semifinals on Wednesday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Ellsworth's season comes to an end with a record of 12-8

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 4 14 5 5 28 MDI Girls 12 12 8 14 46

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 7 3 2 1 0 0 3 Alex Bivins 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 1 0 0 0 1 2 10 Megan Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Morgan Clifford 9 3 0 3 0 0 12 Aaliyah Manning 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 5 2 1 1 0 1 15 Brooke Pirie 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lily Bean 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Anna Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 6 3 3 0 0 3 34 Sophia Lynch 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 28 11 6 5 1 6

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 6 1 0 1 3 6 13 Emily Carter 3 1 0 1 0 0 15 Grace Witham 4 2 2 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 3 1 0 1 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 2 1 1 0 0 2 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 7 3 2 1 0 0 33 Lexi Tozier 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 19 6 5 1 6 6 43 Elizabeth Jones 2 1 1 0 0 2 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 46 16 11 5 9 16