#3 MDI Defeats #6 Ellsworth 46-28 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#3 MDI Defeats #6 Ellsworth 46-28 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 18, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The #3 MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team defeated the #6 Ellsworth Eagles 46-28 to open up Tourney 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday afternoon February 18th in the Class B North Quarterfinals.

MDI jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 32-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray who had a game high 19 points. Olivia Gray had 17 points. The Trojans were 9-18 from the free throw line. MDI had 5 3's in the game. Elena Alderman, Emily Carter, Sophia Brophy, Olivia Gray and Mollie Gray each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford with 9 points. Abby Radel had 7 points. The Eagles were 1-6 from the free throw line. They had 5 3-pointers. Morgan Clifford had 3 3-pointers. Abby Radel and Addison Atherton each had a 3-pointer.

MDI now 16-4 will play in the Class B semifinals on Wednesday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Ellsworth's season comes to an end with a record of 12-8

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls4145528
MDI Girls121281446

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel732100
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan100012
10Megan Jordan000000
11Morgan Clifford930300
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton521101
15Brooke Pirie000000
21Lily Bean000000
23Anna Stevens000000
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray633003
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS28116516

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman610136
13Emily Carter310100
15Grace Witham422000
21Sophia Brophy310100
23Leah Carroll211002
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray732100
33Lexi Tozier000000
35Mollie Gray1965166
43Elizabeth Jones211002
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS4616115916

MDI-Ellsworth Quarterfinals Tourney 2022

The MDI Girls played Ellsworth in the 2022 Tourney Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday, February 18th. It was the 1st game of the Tourney after the 2021 Tourney wasn't held because of COVID
Categories: High School Basketball Tournament, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top