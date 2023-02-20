4 Deer Isle-Stonington Defeats #5 Katahdin 45-21 [STATS & PHOTOS]

#4 Deer Isle-Stonington Defeats #5 Katahdin 45-21 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Deer Isle Stonington - Katahdin Girls Class D Quarterfinals February 20, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #4 Deer Isle-Stonington Girls Basketball Team was too much for the #5 Katahdin Cougars on Monday morning, February 20th, winning 45-21 in a Girls Class D Quarterfinal.

The Mariners led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-7 at the end of the 1st Half. Deer Isle-Stonington was up 33-11 at the Half.

The Mariners were led by Macey Brown with a game-high19 points. Rylee Dorr and Maya Brown each had 8 points. Deer Isle-Stonington was 14-21 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Hunter Hartsgrove who had 11 points, including a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-14 from the free throw line.

Katahdin's season comes to an end with a record of  9-10.

Deer Isle-Stonington improves to 14-5 and will play the winner of the Southern Aroostook-Ashland Quarterfinal in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m.

Line Score

Team1234Total
Katahdin Girls4341021
Deer Isle-Stonington1210111245

Box Score

Katahdin

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Elizabeth Lane42--2
Makenzy Dicentes0----
Emily McNally0---1
Avery Cullen1--13
Mickenzie Landry51-34
Hunter Hartsgrove112144
Ayanna Lester0----
Natasha Annis0----
Raven Shields0----
Jayden Stevens0----
Lydia Qualey0----
Lily McDonald0----
Maggie O'Hara0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS2151814

Deer Isle-Stonington

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Rylee Dorr82112
Katie Gell0---2
Taytum Chase0----
Megan Wendell31-12
Macey Brown196-79
Rosalie Bayley0----
Courtney Hutchinson21---
Ashley Worden0----
Maya Brown83-22
Kayliana Adams0----
Maddie Eaton51-34
Macarena Mendez0----
Hannah Billings0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS451411421

Check out photos from the game

Deer Isle-Stonington - Katahdin Girls Quarterfinals

The Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners took on the Katahdin Cougars in a Girls Class D Quarterfinals on Monday, February 20th from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

 

