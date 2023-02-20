4 Deer Isle-Stonington Defeats #5 Katahdin 45-21 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #4 Deer Isle-Stonington Girls Basketball Team was too much for the #5 Katahdin Cougars on Monday morning, February 20th, winning 45-21 in a Girls Class D Quarterfinal.

The Mariners led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-7 at the end of the 1st Half. Deer Isle-Stonington was up 33-11 at the Half.

The Mariners were led by Macey Brown with a game-high19 points. Rylee Dorr and Maya Brown each had 8 points. Deer Isle-Stonington was 14-21 from the free throw line.

Katahdin was led by Hunter Hartsgrove who had 11 points, including a 3-pointer. The Cougars were 8-14 from the free throw line.

Katahdin's season comes to an end with a record of 9-10.

Deer Isle-Stonington improves to 14-5 and will play the winner of the Southern Aroostook-Ashland Quarterfinal in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m.

Line Score

Team 1 2 3 4 Total Katahdin Girls 4 3 4 10 21 Deer Isle-Stonington 12 10 11 12 45

Box Score

Katahdin

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Elizabeth Lane 4 2 - - 2 Makenzy Dicentes 0 - - - - Emily McNally 0 - - - 1 Avery Cullen 1 - - 1 3 Mickenzie Landry 5 1 - 3 4 Hunter Hartsgrove 11 2 1 4 4 Ayanna Lester 0 - - - - Natasha Annis 0 - - - - Raven Shields 0 - - - - Jayden Stevens 0 - - - - Lydia Qualey 0 - - - - Lily McDonald 0 - - - - Maggie O'Hara 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 21 5 1 8 14

Deer Isle-Stonington

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Rylee Dorr 8 2 1 1 2 Katie Gell 0 - - - 2 Taytum Chase 0 - - - - Megan Wendell 3 1 - 1 2 Macey Brown 19 6 - 7 9 Rosalie Bayley 0 - - - - Courtney Hutchinson 2 1 - - - Ashley Worden 0 - - - - Maya Brown 8 3 - 2 2 Kayliana Adams 0 - - - - Maddie Eaton 5 1 - 3 4 Macarena Mendez 0 - - - - Hannah Billings 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 14 1 14 21

Check out photos from the game