4 Presque Isle Girls Defeat #12 Mount View 45-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

For almost 2 Quarters the #12 Mount View Mustangs led the #4 Presque Isle Wildcats, as Presque Isle's 3-point shooters couldn't find the range. The one thing about Presque Isle is that they're not afraid to continue shooting them, and the Wildcats finally took the lead with 2:40 remaining in the 1st Half, 14-13. From then on it was all Presque Isle, as they won 45-30 in Saturday morning's 1st game.

Mount View led 9-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Presque Isle led 22-15 at the Half. The Wildcats led 41-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Presque Isle was led by Faith Sjoberg who finished with 30 points. Sjoberg had 8 3-pointers. The record for 3-pointers in Class B North Regional Tournament is 11, owned by Hannah Chamberlain from MDI who scored 11 3's in 2019. Anna Jandreau had 8 points. The Wildcats were 5-8 from the free throw line and had a total of 10 3's in the game. Anna Jeandreau had 2 3's to go along with Sjoberg's 8 3-pointers.

Mount View was led by hannah Coolen with 13 points, while Kricket Thompson had 7 points. The Mustangs were 7-15 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer in the morning, that by Coolen.

Presque Isle, now 14-6 will play in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd at 3:30 p.m.

Mount View's season comes to a close with a 8-12 record

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mt View Girls 9 6 6 9 30 Presque Isle Girls 2 20 19 4 45

Box Score

Mount View

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Brooke Dyer 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Syd Vogel 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Carli Finn 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Kricket Thompson 7 1 1 0 5 9 22 Hannah Coolen 13 5 4 1 2 6 24 Ari Bradeen 8 4 4 0 0 0 33 Kayleigh Dunton 2 1 1 0 0 0 34 Savannah Lorenz 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 30 11 10 1 7 15

Presque Isle

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Kailynn Gilmour 2 0 0 0 2 2 12 Faith Sjoberg 30 10 2 8 2 2 14 Jorja Maynard 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Anna Jeandreau 8 3 1 2 0 0 22 Myah Bragdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Courtney Kane 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Sadie LaPointe 1 0 0 0 1 2 32 Grace O’Connell 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Mia Casavant 2 1 1 0 0 2 42 Lexi Morningstar 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Rossalyn Buck 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 45 15 5 10 5 8