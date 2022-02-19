#4 Presque Isle Girls Defeat #12 Mount View 45-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]
For almost 2 Quarters the #12 Mount View Mustangs led the #4 Presque Isle Wildcats, as Presque Isle's 3-point shooters couldn't find the range. The one thing about Presque Isle is that they're not afraid to continue shooting them, and the Wildcats finally took the lead with 2:40 remaining in the 1st Half, 14-13. From then on it was all Presque Isle, as they won 45-30 in Saturday morning's 1st game.
Mount View led 9-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Presque Isle led 22-15 at the Half. The Wildcats led 41-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Presque Isle was led by Faith Sjoberg who finished with 30 points. Sjoberg had 8 3-pointers. The record for 3-pointers in Class B North Regional Tournament is 11, owned by Hannah Chamberlain from MDI who scored 11 3's in 2019. Anna Jandreau had 8 points. The Wildcats were 5-8 from the free throw line and had a total of 10 3's in the game. Anna Jeandreau had 2 3's to go along with Sjoberg's 8 3-pointers.
Mount View was led by hannah Coolen with 13 points, while Kricket Thompson had 7 points. The Mustangs were 7-15 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer in the morning, that by Coolen.
Presque Isle, now 14-6 will play in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd at 3:30 p.m.
Mount View's season comes to a close with a 8-12 record
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Mt View Girls
|9
|6
|6
|9
|30
|Presque Isle Girls
|2
|20
|19
|4
|45
Box Score
Mount View
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Brooke Dyer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Syd Vogel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Carli Finn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Kricket Thompson
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|9
|22
|Hannah Coolen
|13
|5
|4
|1
|2
|6
|24
|Ari Bradeen
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kayleigh Dunton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Savannah Lorenz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|30
|11
|10
|1
|7
|15
Presque Isle
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Kailynn Gilmour
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|12
|Faith Sjoberg
|30
|10
|2
|8
|2
|2
|14
|Jorja Maynard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Anna Jeandreau
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|22
|Myah Bragdon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Courtney Kane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Sadie LaPointe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Grace O’Connell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Mia Casavant
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|42
|Lexi Morningstar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rossalyn Buck
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|45
|15
|5
|10
|5
|8