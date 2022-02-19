#4 Presque Isle Girls Defeat #12 Mount View 45-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 19, 2022

For almost 2 Quarters the #12 Mount View Mustangs led the #4 Presque Isle Wildcats, as Presque Isle's 3-point shooters couldn't find the range. The one thing about Presque Isle is that they're not afraid to continue shooting them, and the Wildcats finally took the lead with 2:40 remaining in the 1st Half, 14-13. From then on it was all Presque Isle, as they won 45-30 in Saturday morning's 1st game.

Mount View led 9-2 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and Presque Isle led 22-15 at the Half. The Wildcats led 41-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Presque Isle was led by Faith Sjoberg who finished with 30 points. Sjoberg had 8 3-pointers. The record for 3-pointers in Class B North Regional Tournament is 11, owned by Hannah Chamberlain from MDI who scored 11 3's in 2019.  Anna Jandreau had 8 points. The Wildcats were 5-8 from the free throw line and had a total of 10 3's in the game. Anna Jeandreau had 2 3's to go along with Sjoberg's 8 3-pointers.

Mount View was led by hannah Coolen with 13 points, while Kricket Thompson had 7 points. The Mustangs were 7-15 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer in the morning, that by Coolen.

Presque Isle, now 14-6 will play in the 2nd semifinal on Wednesday, February 23rd at 3:30 p.m.

Mount View's season comes to a close with a 8-12 record

Line Score

1234T
Mt View Girls966930
Presque Isle Girls22019445

Box Score

Mount View

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Brooke Dyer000000
10Syd Vogel000000
13Carli Finn000000
21Kricket Thompson711059
22Hannah Coolen1354126
24Ari Bradeen844000
33Kayleigh Dunton211000
34Savannah Lorenz000000
TOTALS3011101715

Presque Isle

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Kailynn Gilmour200022
12Faith Sjoberg30102822
14Jorja Maynard000000
20Anna Jeandreau831200
22Myah Bragdon000000
24Courtney Kane000000
30Sadie LaPointe100012
32Grace O’Connell000000
34Mia Casavant211002
42Lexi Morningstar000000
44Rossalyn Buck211000
TOTALS451551058

 

Presque Isle - Mount View Girrls

The Presque Isle Girls opened Day 2 of Tourney 2022 against the Mount View Mustangs on February 19, 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center
