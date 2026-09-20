The Maine Women's Soccer Team beat the Albany Great Danes 2-0 at the New Balance Soccer Complex to win their America East Conference opener.

Emma Nicholson headed in Maine's 1st goal with 27:18 gone in the 1st Half. It was her 1st goal of the season.

The Black Bears led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

Isabella Meadows scored her team leading 4th goal with 16:57 gone in the 2nd Half. She was assisted by Britta Denny, her 2nd of the season, and by Victoria Dungey with her team leading 3rd of the season.

Elena Barenberg recorded the shutout for Maine in goal. It was her 3rd shutout of the season, and 2nd in-a-row.

Albany is 2-5-1 overall and 0-1-0 in America East.

Maine is 4-3-2 overall and 1-0-0 in America East.

The Black Bears return to the pitch next Sunday, September 27th when they host UMass Lowell at 12 Noon at the New Balance Soccer complex.

Check out photos from the game.