Maine Field Hockey Shuts Out Dartmouth 1-0 [PHOTOS]
The Maine Field Hockey Team shutout the Dartmouth Big Green 1-0 on Sunday afternoon, September 20th in Orono.
The game was scoreless through the 1st Half. The loe goal was scored by Nicole Kowalewski with 5:51 gone in the 3rd Period. It was her 2nd goal of the season.
The teams were tied with 9 shots for the game.
Annabel Halkes who was the America East Rookie of the Week and Goalie of the Week last week earned the shutout. She had 7 saves.
Maine had a 6-1 penalty corner advantage.
Dartmouth is now 1-4.
Maine is now 4-3. The Black Bears head to Washington DC. They play at American University on Friday, September 25th at 3 p.m. and then play at Towson University in Maryland on Sunday, September 27th at 12 noon. Maine will next play at home on Friday, October 2nd when they host Albany at 3 p.m.
Check out photos from the game
Maine-Dartmouth Field Hockey September 20
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper