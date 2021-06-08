60 Games In…Time To Say The Sox Are ‘For Real’?

Since dropping three straight games at Houston last week, the Red Sox have rattled off 5-straight wins, including the club's first sweep at Yankee Stadium since 2011.

A little less than 40% of the way through the 2021 season, the Sox are proving to be contenders though questions remain as a large part of the roster, specifically on the pitching side, is excelling for the first time in the majors.

Chris Mason of MassLive.com joined The Drive on Tuesday to talk about how Boston is getting it done and why it should be sustainable throughout the summer.