A Cornhole Tournament To Benefit The Shriner’s Hospital

The Penobscot Pour House is hosting a Cornhole Tournament for the next two weeks.

It is going to benefit the Shriner's Children's Hospital and you can get involved, but you need to do so quickly.

We talked with the owner of the Pourhouse to find out all the details.

All of the details are below, you can listen to the interview again here.

The Morning Line Podcast

Charity Cornhole

Charity Cornhole Tournament. A 16-team, 2-day long, double elimination tournament to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Round 1 is on Saturday, July 25 from 1pm-5pm. The second and final round is on Saturday, August 1 from 1pm-5pm.

Registration Fee: $40.00. First 16 teams will be registered. Registrations fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

Players and spectators must be 21 years of age or older and be able to present a valid ID

Only 2 players per team. Teams must provide their own bags (see BAG RULES)

Event will follow ACL Rules of Play

Each MATCH consists of 3 games. The team who wins 2 games first wins the match

COVID-19 Prevention Measures:

Players will be required to wear face covering while competing.

Officials are required wear face coverings and gloves.

Officials are required change their gloves between every match.

Officials will be the only persons picking up the bags after every turn. The offical will place each team's bags in a separate designated area before the next turn can begin.

Designated bag areas will be sanitized between every match.

Spectators are not permitted inside the gaming area.

Players not currently competing are not permitted inside the gaming area.