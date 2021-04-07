A Tour Through New England Sports, Including UMaine Football

Morey Hershgordon of WPRI Channel 12 in Providence returned to The Morning Line.

He was the first to let fans know URI football was not going to host UMaine this weekend, we talked about what is happening within the Rams program.

We also rolled through a number of sports topics from the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman, the Patriots draft, and where the Red Sox stand as the season opening homestand is nearing an end.

We also found out how well the Providence sports media gets along when we blindsided him with comments from Nick Coit.

Listen to it all again here.