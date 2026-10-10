Here are the Day 2 results of the Bar Harbor 200 at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon on Saturday October 10th.

Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 20 Laps

Aaron Carter #44 Gary Dow #88 Mike Headd #319 Chris Wilcox #18 Brad Staples #59

Photo Cheryl Conlogue Photo Cheryl Conlogue

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

Lily Smith #55 Waylon Giguere #55X Noah Alexander #17A Lyman McKeage #38 Dillon Kimball #80 Karson Hewins #51 John Bernard #142 Mike McCullough #7 Tim Bernard #15 Mason Silva #32X Burt Rockwell #05X Zachary Chipman #16 Trey Brown #14 Spencer Moore #3 Donny Silva #71

FW Webb Super Street-Street Stock - 100 Laps

Jimmy Renfrew Jr. #00 Max Dolliver #29 Ryan Robinson #2 Isaac Rollins #10X Corey Fanning #11 Keith Drost #74 Shane Tatro #33 Scott Modery #1 Jeff Alley #24 Andrew Turbovsky #14 Maddy Herrick #16 Chase Burgess #47 DC Alexander #5 Adam Lovejoy #2X Brady Creamer #10 Cole Robinson #21 Jordan Pearson #3 Mike St. Pierre #15 Dan McKeague Jr. #43 Bill Harnish #23 Michael Cormier #68

On Sunday, October 11th, the pits open at 8 a.m. and the Grandstand opens at 11 a.m. Racing begins at 2 p.m. Pit admission is $50.00 and the Grandstand admission is $30.00 for all ages.

Scheduled to race are Vintage Cars racing 20 laps, and then the Judy's Road Runners and Ogden Mechanical Sport 4s will decide their season championships with each class racing 50 laps. Then it's the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200 green flag lap race!

There will be music throughout the weekend, before the green flag, through intermission and after the last checkered flag each day.

Check back Sunday as we will have race results!