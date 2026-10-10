Here are the Friday October 9th results from Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for the 1st night of the 3-day Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200 Weekend.

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 33 laps Race 1

Josh St. Clair #14 Steve Kimball #80 Joey Doyon #38 Lloyd Nickerson #05X Kevin Sherman #11S Chandler Myrick #55X Fred Brown #0 Brock Deand #54 Talon Blanchard #77T Donny Silva #71 Lily Smith #55 Spencer Moore #3 Cody Billings #8B Jacob Michaud #70M Traver Michaud #12 Scott Modery #44M Caleb Lasselle #911 Trey Brown #33 Mike McCullough #7 DC Alexander #51X Chris Nickerson #18 Karson Hewins #51 Noah Alexander #17A James Hayward #8 Mason Silva #42X Zachary Chipman #16

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 33 laps Race 2

Talon Blanchard #77T Kevin Sherman #11S Lily Smith #55 Joey Doyon #38 Josh St. Clair #14 Donny Silva #71 Traver Michaud #12X Spencer Moore #3 Chandler Myrick #55X Lloyd Nickerson #05X Fred Brown #0 Scott Modery #44M Mason Silva #32X Trey Brown #33 Steve Kimball #80 James Hayward #79M Mike McCullough #7 Noah Alexander #17A Cody Billings #8B Brock Deane #54 Tyler Moore #9

FW Webb Super Street-Street Stocks - 25 Laps

Ryan Robinson #2X Jordan Pearson #3 Jimmy Renfrew Jr. #00 Keith Drost #74 Tiger Colby #78 Dan McKeage St. #43 Scott Modery #1 Adam Lovejoy #2 Mike St. Pierre #15 Michael Cormier #68 Bill Harnish #23 Chase Burgess #47 Bobby Seger Jr. #8H Brady Creamer #10 Jack McKee #28 Jordan Kimball #80

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 33 laps Race 3

Steve Kimball #80 Joey Doyon #38 Lily Smith #55 Chandler Myrick #55X Lloyd Nickerson #05X Traver Michaud #12X Donny Silva #71 Kevin Sherman #11S James Hayward #8 Fred Brown #0 Spencer Moore #3 Scott Modery #44M Mason Silva #32X Josh St. Clair #14 Trey Brown #33 Mike McCullough #7 Talon Blanchard #77T Tyler Moore #9

On Saturday, October 10th, the pits open at 8 a.m. and the Grandstand opens at 11 a.m. Racing begins at 2 p.m. Pit admission is $40.00 and the Grandstand admission is

Ages 5 and Under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Ages 16-64 - $20.00

Ages 65+ and Seniors - $15.00

The Granite State Pro Stock Series and Darling's Pro Stocks will take to the track for time trials, to set the starting grid for Sunday's Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200.

There's the FW Webb Super Street 100. The Crown Vic Non-winners races gives Friday's racers another shot at the checkered flag. And the Northeast Pro Sprint Series brings mini-winged sprint car action to the track

On Sunday, October 11th, the pits open at 8 a.m. and the Grandstand opens at 11 a.m. Racing begins at 2 p.m. Pit admission is $50.00 and the Grandstand admission is $30.00 for all ages.

Scheduled to race are Vintage Cars racing 20 laps, and then the Judy's Road Runners and Ogden Mechanical Sport 4s will decide their season championships with each class racing 50 laps. Then it's the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200 green flag lap race!

There will be music throughout the weekend, before the green flag, through intermission and after the last checkered flag each day.

Check back Saturday, and Sunday as we will have race results!