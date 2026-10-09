It's the biggest weekend of the year at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust with racing Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 9-11.

There is a special weekend pit pass for $100 which allows access to the Pits and Grandstand all weekend for $100.00

On Friday, October 9th the pit opens at 10 a.m. with the grandstand opening at 3 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m. Pit admission is $30.00 and Grandstand admission is

Ages 5 and Under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Ages 16-64 - $15.00

Ages 65+ and Seniors - $10.00

Scheduled to race are the Crown Vics racing100 laps to determine their season championship and the Super Streets in a 25 lap shootout. After the racing is over there will be a giant fireworks show!

On Saturday, October 10th, the pits open at 8 a.m. and the Grandstand opens at 11 a.m. Racing begins at 2 p.m. Pit admission is $40.00 and the Grandstand admission is

Ages 5 and Under - Free

Ages 6-15 - $5.00

Ages 16-64 - $20.00

Ages 65+ and Seniors - $15.00

The Granite State Pro Stock Series and Darling's Pro Stocks will take to the track for time trials, to set the starting grid for Sunday's Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200.

There's the FW Webb Super Street 100. The Crown Vic Non-winners races gives Friday's racers another shot at the checkered flag. And the Northeast Pro Sprint Series brings mini-winged sprint car action to the track

On Sunday, October 11th, the pits open at 8 a.m. and the Grandstand opens at 11 a.m. Racing begins at 2 p.m. Pit admission is $50.00 and the Grandstand admission is $30.00 for all ages.

Scheduled to race are Vintage Cars racing 20 laps, and then the Judy's Road Runners and Ogden Mechanical Sport 4s will decide their season championships with each class racing 50 laps. Then it's the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 200 green flag lap race!

There will be music throughout the weekend, before the green flag, through intermission and after the last checkered flag each day.

Check back Saturday, and Sunday as we will have race results!

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