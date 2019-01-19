AE Hoops: Bears, Seawolves Split

UMaine Black Bears hoops teams split with the Stony Brook Seawolves in America East play Saturday afternoon. The women's team winning on the road, the men's team losing at home.

Stony Brook Men 64 UMaine 61: The Black Bears had a 16 point lead at halftime but the Seawolves made a big time comeback in the second half. They got the game tied 47-47 with eight minutes to play and then went on a 7-0 spurt to grab the lead once and for all.

Maine freshman guard Terion Moss has a great day, scoring 23 points. Sergio El-Darwich added 16.

But the Seawolves rolled with four of their five starters scoring in double digits.

The Black Bears drop to 1-4 AE and 3-17 overall.

Stony Brook is 4-0 and 16-3.

UMaine Women 68 Stony Brook 54: After losing to Hartford earlier in the week, the women's team beat the Seawolves, winning all four quarters on the scoreboard.

Blanca Millan scored 20 and Fanny Wadling had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The improve to 5-1 in AE and 12-7 overall. Stony Brook is 3-2 and 14-4.