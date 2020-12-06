After Wins Saturday Notre Dame and Clemson to Meet Again in ACC Finals on December 19th

Notre Dame and Clemson met back on November 7th when Notre Dame beat Clemson 47-40 in South Bend, when Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sidelined because of COVID-19. Now the 2 teams will meet again on December 19th for the ACC Championship thanks to their respective wins on Saturday.

Trevor Lawrence had 2 touchdown runs and threw a scoring pass and Number 4 Clemson beat Virginia Tech 45-10 on Saturday. The Tigers (9-1, 8-1) ended their regular-season schedule with a chance for a 6th consecutive conference title and revenge against Notre Dame

Against the Hokies (4-6, 4-5), Lawrence completed 12 of 22 for 195 yards with an interception. He ran for 41 yards.

Ian Book threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for 2 scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse. The 5th-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback.

The Irish ran their winning streak to 16 games, best on the country, and their home winning streak to 24. Next up is the ACC championship game against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.