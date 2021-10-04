All Maine College Scores For Weekend of 10-1/10-3 2021
Maine College Sports weekend results :
UMaine Football on a BYE week
UMaine Field Hockey won at Albany Friday 2-1
UMaine Field Hockey won at BUSunday 3-2
UMaine women’s soccer lost at Albany Sunday 1-0
UMaine women's hockey lost to St. Anslem Saturday 3-2
UMaine-Fort Kent women’s soccer tied Husson Sunday 1-1
UMaine-Fort Kent men’s soccer won at Presque Isle Sunday 5-0
UMaine-Presque Isle women’s soccer lost to Husson Saturday 4-1
UMaine-Presque Isle men’s soccer lost to UMFK Sunday 5-0
UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer beat Northern Vermont-Lyndon Saturday 5-1
UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer beat Northern Vermont-Lyndon Saturday 5-1
UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer beat Fisher Sunday 14-4
UMaine-Farmington field hockey beat Thomas Saturday 3-2
University of Southern Maine men’s soccer lost to UMass Dartmouth Saturday 1-0
University of Southern Maine women’s soccer won at UMass Dartmouth Saturday 4-0
University of Southern Maine field hockey beat Westfield State Saturday 2-0
Husson football on a BYE Week
Husson men’s soccer beat Lesley Saturday 7-0
Husson women’s soccer won at UMPI Saturday 4-1
Husson women’s soccer tied at UMFK Sunday 1-1
Husson field hockey beat Manhattanville Saturday 2-1
Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer lost to Thomas Saturday 2-1
Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer beat Thomas Saturday 2-0
Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer won at Northern Vermont-Lyndon 2-0
Thomas College men’s soccer won at MMA Saturday 2-1
Thomas College women’s soccer lost at MMA Saturday 2-0
Thomas College field hockey beat UMF Saturday 3-2
Thomas College field hockey lost at Colby-Sawyer Sunday 5-3
Colby College football lost to Hamilton Saturday 27-14
Colby College men’s soccer beat Hamilton Saturday 2-1
Colby College women’s soccer lost to Hamilton Saturday 1-0
Colby College women’s soccer tied with Bowdoin College Sunday 0-0
Colby College field hockey lost to Hamilton- Saturday 4-1
Bowdoin College football lost to Williams College Saturday 28-3
Bowdoin College men’s soccer beat Trinity Saturday 2-0
Bowdoin College women’s soccer beat Trinity Saturday 2-0
Bowdoin College women’s soccer tied at Colby College Sunday 0-0
Bowdoin College field hockey lost to Trinity Saturday 1-0
Bates College football lost to Wesleyan Saturday 27-24
Bates College men’s soccer lost at #4 Tufts Saturday 2-0
Bates College men’s soccer won at Trinity Sunday 2-1
Bates College women’s soccer lost at #13 Tufts Saturday 3-0
Bates College women’s soccer won at Trinity Sunday 1-0
Bates College field hockey lost at #3 Tufts Saturday 4-2
Bates College field hockey lost at #8 Trinity Sunday 3-1
University of New England football beat Nichols Saturday 28-19 (Homecoming)
University of New England women’s soccer beat Wentworth Saturday 2-1 (Homecoming)
University of New England men’s soccer lost to Wentworth Saturday 5-0 (Homecoming)
University of New England field hockey beat Roger Williams Saturday 3-1 (Homecoming)
Saint Joseph’s College men’s soccer beat Johnson & Wales Saturday 1-0
Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer lost to Lasell Saturday 1-0 double OT
Saint Joseph’s College field hockey beat Lasell Saturday 3-0
Central Maine Community College men’s soccer won at CCRI Saturday 1-0
Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer beat Paul Smith’s College Saturday 4-2
Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer beat Hampshire Sunday 8-1
Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer beat Word of Life Friday 5-2
Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer lost to Paul Smith’s College- Saturday 4-0