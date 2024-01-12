Poll: Tougher act to follow – Saban at Bama or Bill with Pats?

In the span of about 15 hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning we learned that a pair of G.O.A.T.s would no longer be manning their posts. First it was Nick Saban shocking the sports world by quietly announces his retirement, then the following morning Bill Belichick stood at the podium alongside Robert Kraft to announce the two had mutually agreed to part ways.

Just like that, the college football G.O.A.T. rode off into the sunset while the pro football G.O.A.T. moves on from the job that elevated him to all-time status.

In 24 years with the Patriots, Belichick won 296 regular season games, 30 playoff games, 17 division titles, nine conference titles and six Super Bowls.

In 28 years spent on college sidelines, Saban won 297 games and seven national championships, including a remarkable 206-29 (.877) record with six Natty's during his 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide.

They are the greatest to ever do what they do. Those are some pretty big shoes to step into.

Do you think Jerod Mayo, or whoever ends up being Saban's successor at 'Bama will have a harder time living up to the expectations set by their predecessor?