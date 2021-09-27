Husson Homecoming, UMaine Women’s Hockey Opener
Saturday 9/18/2021 Maine vs Merrimack
It was a busy weekend for college athletes around the state of Maine, we have some of the notes about Maine and Husson football, soccer, and field hockey.
UMaine Athletics Headlines –
The UMaine field hockey team had two big tests to start the America East schedule this weekend and the Black Bears swept them both in Orono to get off to a 2-0 conference record.
• UMaine has won 4 in a row, now 5-5 overall, 2-0 in America East
• Beat #20 Monmouth Friday 5-3
• Beat Stanford yesterday 3-2
o Madisyn Hartley of Pittsfield scored what turned out to be the game winning goal
o Poppy Lambert had the other two Maine goals
• Maine is at Albany Friday and at BU Sunday
The struggle to score continued for the UMaine women’s soccer team as the Bears are winless in their last 4 games, with 3 losses and a tie, and just 2 goals scored in that time frame.
• Maine lost at NJIT yesterday 1-0
• First ever America East win for the Highlanders soccer team
• Maine 2-3-2, 0-2 in America East
Maine women’s ice hockey started their regular season this weekend, and they were swept at Quinnipiac.
• Lost 3-2 in the opener Friday
• Lost 5-1 Saturday
• Celine Tedenby scored in both games for UMaine
UMaine football lost at Northern Illinois Saturday 41-14
• Game was tied at 14 in the second quarter, Huskies scored last 27 points of the game
• Elijah Barnwell & Freddie Brock each had a touchdown for UMaine
Bears off this coming weekend, the next game is against Elon in Orono, October 9th
• UMaine 1-3
• Phoenix also 1-3, at Richmond this weekend
Husson University Headlines –
Husson football won their home coming game Saturday against Springfield 26-21 Saturday.
• Eagles scored all 26 points in the second quarter, held on to win
• Husson 3-1
The Eagles field hockey team made it a homecoming sweep with a win against New England College 3-2.
• First win of the year for Husson
Husson men’s soccer had a win and a tie on the road this weekend.
• 2-2 draw Saturday at SUNY-Poly
• 6-0 win at Cazenovia yesterday
Husson women’s soccer won both of their road games
• 6-1 Saturday at SUNY-Poly
• 8-0 Sunday at Cazenovia
• 14 goals during the weekend scored by 9 different players
• Natalie Aviolla 4 goals