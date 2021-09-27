Husson Homecoming, UMaine Women’s Hockey Opener

It was a busy weekend for college athletes around the state of Maine, we have some of the notes about Maine and Husson football, soccer, and field hockey.

UMaine Athletics Headlines –

The UMaine field hockey team had two big tests to start the America East schedule this weekend and the Black Bears swept them both in Orono to get off to a 2-0 conference record.

• UMaine has won 4 in a row, now 5-5 overall, 2-0 in America East

• Beat #20 Monmouth Friday 5-3

• Beat Stanford yesterday 3-2

o Madisyn Hartley of Pittsfield scored what turned out to be the game winning goal

o Poppy Lambert had the other two Maine goals

• Maine is at Albany Friday and at BU Sunday

The struggle to score continued for the UMaine women’s soccer team as the Bears are winless in their last 4 games, with 3 losses and a tie, and just 2 goals scored in that time frame.

• Maine lost at NJIT yesterday 1-0

• First ever America East win for the Highlanders soccer team

• Maine 2-3-2, 0-2 in America East

Maine women’s ice hockey started their regular season this weekend, and they were swept at Quinnipiac.

• Lost 3-2 in the opener Friday

• Lost 5-1 Saturday

• Celine Tedenby scored in both games for UMaine

UMaine football lost at Northern Illinois Saturday 41-14

• Game was tied at 14 in the second quarter, Huskies scored last 27 points of the game

• Elijah Barnwell & Freddie Brock each had a touchdown for UMaine

Bears off this coming weekend, the next game is against Elon in Orono, October 9th

• UMaine 1-3

• Phoenix also 1-3, at Richmond this weekend

Husson University Headlines –

Husson football won their home coming game Saturday against Springfield 26-21 Saturday.

• Eagles scored all 26 points in the second quarter, held on to win

• Husson 3-1

The Eagles field hockey team made it a homecoming sweep with a win against New England College 3-2.

• First win of the year for Husson

Husson men’s soccer had a win and a tie on the road this weekend.

• 2-2 draw Saturday at SUNY-Poly

• 6-0 win at Cazenovia yesterday

Husson women’s soccer won both of their road games

• 6-1 Saturday at SUNY-Poly

• 8-0 Sunday at Cazenovia

• 14 goals during the weekend scored by 9 different players

• Natalie Aviolla 4 goals