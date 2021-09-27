Husson Homecoming, UMaine Women’s Hockey Opener

Wayne Harvey Photo - 92.9 The Ticket
Saturday 9/18/2021 Maine vs Merrimack

It was a busy weekend for college athletes around the state of Maine, we have some of the notes about Maine and Husson football, soccer, and field hockey.

UMaine Athletics Headlines –
The UMaine field hockey team had two big tests to start the America East schedule this weekend and the Black Bears swept them both in Orono to get off to a 2-0 conference record.
• UMaine has won 4 in a row, now 5-5 overall, 2-0 in America East
• Beat #20 Monmouth Friday 5-3
• Beat Stanford yesterday 3-2
o Madisyn Hartley of Pittsfield scored what turned out to be the game winning goal
o Poppy Lambert had the other two Maine goals
• Maine is at Albany Friday and at BU Sunday

The struggle to score continued for the UMaine women’s soccer team as the Bears are winless in their last 4 games, with 3 losses and a tie, and just 2 goals scored in that time frame.
• Maine lost at NJIT yesterday 1-0
• First ever America East win for the Highlanders soccer team
• Maine 2-3-2, 0-2 in America East

Maine women’s ice hockey started their regular season this weekend, and they were swept at Quinnipiac.
• Lost 3-2 in the opener Friday
• Lost 5-1 Saturday
• Celine Tedenby scored in both games for UMaine

UMaine football lost at Northern Illinois Saturday 41-14
• Game was tied at 14 in the second quarter, Huskies scored last 27 points of the game
• Elijah Barnwell & Freddie Brock each had a touchdown for UMaine
Bears off this coming weekend, the next game is against Elon in Orono, October 9th
• UMaine 1-3
• Phoenix also 1-3, at Richmond this weekend

Husson University Headlines –
Husson football won their home coming game Saturday against Springfield 26-21 Saturday.
• Eagles scored all 26 points in the second quarter, held on to win
• Husson 3-1

The Eagles field hockey team made it a homecoming sweep with a win against New England College 3-2.
• First win of the year for Husson

Husson men’s soccer had a win and a tie on the road this weekend.
• 2-2 draw Saturday at SUNY-Poly
• 6-0 win at Cazenovia yesterday

Husson women’s soccer won both of their road games
• 6-1 Saturday at SUNY-Poly
• 8-0 Sunday at Cazenovia
• 14 goals during the weekend scored by 9 different players
• Natalie Aviolla 4 goals

Categories: Audio, College Sports, Husson Football, Husson University Eagles, Husson Womens Soccer, Local Sports, Maine Field Hockey, Maine Football, Maine Hockey, Maine Sports, NCAA Football, Podcasts, Sports, The Morning Line Podcast, Top Stories
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top