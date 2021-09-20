All College Sports Results In Maine Sept 18-19
The UMaine Field Hockey team picked up back to back wins for the first time this season during the weekend.
• Bears beat Merrimack 5-1 Friday and Northeastern 2-0 yesterday
o Old Town’s Brooke Sulinski had both Maine goals against the Huskies
o Sydney Meader of Boothbay Harbor had both assists
o Sulinski had a goal in Friday’s win
• Maine is now 3-5
o America East schedule starts Friday against the league’s regular season champion Monmouth, and then the league tournament champion Stanford Sunday.
Both games are in Orono
Maine women’s soccer opened up their America East schedule yesterday with a 1-0 loss at Mahaney Diamond to UMBC.
• Bears are 2-2-2, 0-1 in the conference
• Maine at NJIT Sunday
Maine football won their first game of the season Saturday beating Merrimack 31-26
• Bears 1-2 / 0-2 in CAA
• 1st career start for Derek Robertson at QB 11-of-23 passing, 141 yards, 1 TD
o 51 yard TD pass to Freddie Brock
• Maine ran for 124 yards
o Brock ran for 47 yards and a TD
• Maine defense recovered 2 fumbles, and picked off two passes – led to 9 points
o Maine special teams blocked 2 PAT kicks and returned both for 2 point conversions
o Both blocked by Rich Carr, he returned one for a score
According to NCAA FCS stats data, only twice before has any team blocked two PAT’s and returned them for scores in a single game
• Maine 12 penalties for 118 yards
Husson freshman golfer Morghan Dutil of Turner shot the lowest score in program history putting up a 4 over par 75 in the Husson Invitational at Bangor Muni yesterday.
• She had the lowest 2 day score in Eagles women’s golf history as well, shooting an 81 in the first round to finish with a 156 total.
o Previous best round was 77, and best 2 rounds was 168
• Suffolk University won the invitational
• Dutil tied for the best 2 round score with Isabel Smith of Suffolk
Husson men’s soccer rolled to a 6-nothing win at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts yesterday.
• Eagles 4-1-1
Husson women’s soccer opened North Atlantic Conference play with a 3-0 win against Thomas College in Waterville Saturday.
• Eagles are 3-2-1, 1-0 NAC
• Terriers 1-4, 1-1 NAC
Husson Field Hockey opened their league schedule with a 3-1 loss at New England College.
• Eagles 0-3
Husson football rolled past Dean Friday night 42-14
• Eagles 2-1
MMA Men’s Soccer won at Northern Vermont – Lyndon by a 4-1 score Saturday
• Mariners 2-3 overall, 2-0 in NAC
MMA Volleyball picked up two wins during the weekend, the Mariners beat Westfield State and Rivier College, both wins coming on the Rivier campus in Manchester, NH Saturday.
• Mariners 5-3 overall
UMF Men’s Soccer beat UMPI Saturday 5-1 in Presque Isle
• Beavers 3-1
• Owls 0-4, 0-2 NAC
UMF Men’s Soccer then beat Castleton Sunday in Farmington 2-1
• Beavers 4-1, 1-1 NAC
UMF Women’s Soccer beat UMPI Saturday 1-0
• Beavers 1-5, 1-1 NAC
• Owls 1-3, 0-2 NAC
UMPI Volleyball split losing at St. Joe’s Saturday in Standish, but beating Northern Vermont-Lyndon in Waterville Saturday.
• Owls 1-6
UMaine-Fort Kent women’s soccer beat Central Maine Community College 7-0 Saturday in Fort Kent.
• Bengals 5-0-1
• Mustangs 2-5
UMaine-Fort Kent volleyball beat swept Saturday’s doubleheader against Husson in Fort Kent
• Bengals 2-6
• Eagles 2-5
Thomas College Field Hockey beat UMF 4-0 Saturday
• Terriers 1-5, 1-0 NAC
• Beavers 2-2, 0-1 NAC
Colby College football lost to Wesleyan Saturday 21-5
• Mules 0-1
Colby men’s soccer split two games during the weekend beating Trinity College 2-0 Saturday, and losing to Connecticut College 1-0 Sunday
• Mules 2-2, 1-1 NESCAC
Colby women’s soccer had a loss and a tie during the weekend games in Connecticut. Mules played to a 0-0 at Trinity College Saturday but lost to Connecticut College Sunday 2-0.
• Mules 1-1-1, 0-1-1 NESCAC
Colby field hockey split their two games in Connecticut. Trinity College beat the Mules 4-1 Saturday, but Colby finished the weekend with a 5-2 win at Connecticut College Sunday.
• Mules 3-1, 1-1 NESCAC
Bowdoin Football lost at Hamilton Saturday in the Polar Bears season opener 16-7
• Polar Bears 0-1
Bowdoin men’s soccer gave up their first goal of the season, and took their first loss of the year 1-0 at Middlebury College.
• Polar Bears 3-1, 1-0 NESCAC
Bowdoin women’s soccer split their two games this weekend, losing at Middlebury Saturday 2-1, then beating St. Joseph’s Sunday 4-1
• Polar Bears 4-2, 0-2 NESCAC
• Monks 3-4, 3-0 conference
Bowdoin field hockey lost at Middlebury Saturday 3-1
• Polar Bears 2-2, 1-2 NESCAC
Bates Football lost their season opener in Lewiston 28-20 against Amherst.
• Bobcats 0-1
Bates men’s soccer lost to Connecticut College Saturday 5-1
• Bobcats 3-1, 1-1 NESCAC
Bates women’s soccer lost against Connecticut College Saturday 1-0
• Bobcats 1-2-1, 0-2 NESCAC
Bates field hockey shutout Connecticut College 5-0 Saturday.
• Bobcats 2-2, 1-2 NESCAC
University of New England football beat Alfred State Saturday 20-17
• Nor’Easters 2-1
UNE Men’s soccer lost at Western New England 3-0
• Nor’Easters 1-5, 0-1 CCC
UNE women’s soccer shutout Western New England 1-0
• Nor’Easters 4-2, 1-0 CCC
UNE Field Hockey beat Salve Regina 5-1 Saturday
• Nor’Easters 3-3, 1-0 CCC
USM Men’s soccer lost to Castleton Saturday 1-0
• Huskies 3-2-1, 0-1 LEC
USM Women’s Soccer lost their first game of the season Saturday as Castleton beat the Huskies Saturday 1-0 in Vermont.
• Huskies 5-1, 0-1 LEC
USM field hockey split a pair of weekend games, the Huskies won at Western Connecticut State Saturday 1-0, but lost at home Sunday 3-1 against New England College
• Huskies 2-4, 1-1 LEC
Saint Joseph’s College Men’s soccer won 1-0 at Norwich Saturday
• Monks 2-0-2, 2-0 conference
Saint Joe’s field hockey beat Ana Maria 7-0 Saturday to remain undefeated this year
• Monks 4-0, 1-0 in conference