All College Sports Results In Maine Sept 18-19

The UMaine Field Hockey team picked up back to back wins for the first time this season during the weekend.

• Bears beat Merrimack 5-1 Friday and Northeastern 2-0 yesterday

o Old Town’s Brooke Sulinski had both Maine goals against the Huskies

o Sydney Meader of Boothbay Harbor had both assists

o Sulinski had a goal in Friday’s win

• Maine is now 3-5

o America East schedule starts Friday against the league’s regular season champion Monmouth, and then the league tournament champion Stanford Sunday.

 Both games are in Orono

Maine women’s soccer opened up their America East schedule yesterday with a 1-0 loss at Mahaney Diamond to UMBC.

• Bears are 2-2-2, 0-1 in the conference

• Maine at NJIT Sunday

Maine football won their first game of the season Saturday beating Merrimack 31-26

• Bears 1-2 / 0-2 in CAA

• 1st career start for Derek Robertson at QB 11-of-23 passing, 141 yards, 1 TD

o 51 yard TD pass to Freddie Brock

• Maine ran for 124 yards

o Brock ran for 47 yards and a TD

• Maine defense recovered 2 fumbles, and picked off two passes – led to 9 points

o Maine special teams blocked 2 PAT kicks and returned both for 2 point conversions

o Both blocked by Rich Carr, he returned one for a score

 According to NCAA FCS stats data, only twice before has any team blocked two PAT’s and returned them for scores in a single game

• Maine 12 penalties for 118 yards

Husson freshman golfer Morghan Dutil of Turner shot the lowest score in program history putting up a 4 over par 75 in the Husson Invitational at Bangor Muni yesterday.

• She had the lowest 2 day score in Eagles women’s golf history as well, shooting an 81 in the first round to finish with a 156 total.

o Previous best round was 77, and best 2 rounds was 168

• Suffolk University won the invitational

• Dutil tied for the best 2 round score with Isabel Smith of Suffolk

Husson men’s soccer rolled to a 6-nothing win at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts yesterday.

• Eagles 4-1-1

Husson women’s soccer opened North Atlantic Conference play with a 3-0 win against Thomas College in Waterville Saturday.

• Eagles are 3-2-1, 1-0 NAC

• Terriers 1-4, 1-1 NAC

Husson Field Hockey opened their league schedule with a 3-1 loss at New England College.

• Eagles 0-3

Husson football rolled past Dean Friday night 42-14

• Eagles 2-1

MMA Men’s Soccer won at Northern Vermont – Lyndon by a 4-1 score Saturday

• Mariners 2-3 overall, 2-0 in NAC

MMA Volleyball picked up two wins during the weekend, the Mariners beat Westfield State and Rivier College, both wins coming on the Rivier campus in Manchester, NH Saturday.

• Mariners 5-3 overall

UMF Men’s Soccer beat UMPI Saturday 5-1 in Presque Isle

• Beavers 3-1

• Owls 0-4, 0-2 NAC

UMF Men’s Soccer then beat Castleton Sunday in Farmington 2-1

• Beavers 4-1, 1-1 NAC

UMF Women’s Soccer beat UMPI Saturday 1-0

• Beavers 1-5, 1-1 NAC

• Owls 1-3, 0-2 NAC

UMPI Volleyball split losing at St. Joe’s Saturday in Standish, but beating Northern Vermont-Lyndon in Waterville Saturday.

• Owls 1-6

UMaine-Fort Kent women’s soccer beat Central Maine Community College 7-0 Saturday in Fort Kent.

• Bengals 5-0-1

• Mustangs 2-5

UMaine-Fort Kent volleyball beat swept Saturday’s doubleheader against Husson in Fort Kent

• Bengals 2-6

• Eagles 2-5

Thomas College Field Hockey beat UMF 4-0 Saturday

• Terriers 1-5, 1-0 NAC

• Beavers 2-2, 0-1 NAC

Colby College football lost to Wesleyan Saturday 21-5

• Mules 0-1

Colby men’s soccer split two games during the weekend beating Trinity College 2-0 Saturday, and losing to Connecticut College 1-0 Sunday

• Mules 2-2, 1-1 NESCAC

Colby women’s soccer had a loss and a tie during the weekend games in Connecticut. Mules played to a 0-0 at Trinity College Saturday but lost to Connecticut College Sunday 2-0.

• Mules 1-1-1, 0-1-1 NESCAC

Colby field hockey split their two games in Connecticut. Trinity College beat the Mules 4-1 Saturday, but Colby finished the weekend with a 5-2 win at Connecticut College Sunday.

• Mules 3-1, 1-1 NESCAC

Bowdoin Football lost at Hamilton Saturday in the Polar Bears season opener 16-7

• Polar Bears 0-1

Bowdoin men’s soccer gave up their first goal of the season, and took their first loss of the year 1-0 at Middlebury College.

• Polar Bears 3-1, 1-0 NESCAC

Bowdoin women’s soccer split their two games this weekend, losing at Middlebury Saturday 2-1, then beating St. Joseph’s Sunday 4-1

• Polar Bears 4-2, 0-2 NESCAC

• Monks 3-4, 3-0 conference

Bowdoin field hockey lost at Middlebury Saturday 3-1

• Polar Bears 2-2, 1-2 NESCAC

Bates Football lost their season opener in Lewiston 28-20 against Amherst.

• Bobcats 0-1

Bates men’s soccer lost to Connecticut College Saturday 5-1

• Bobcats 3-1, 1-1 NESCAC

Bates women’s soccer lost against Connecticut College Saturday 1-0

• Bobcats 1-2-1, 0-2 NESCAC

Bates field hockey shutout Connecticut College 5-0 Saturday.

• Bobcats 2-2, 1-2 NESCAC

University of New England football beat Alfred State Saturday 20-17

• Nor’Easters 2-1

UNE Men’s soccer lost at Western New England 3-0

• Nor’Easters 1-5, 0-1 CCC

UNE women’s soccer shutout Western New England 1-0

• Nor’Easters 4-2, 1-0 CCC

UNE Field Hockey beat Salve Regina 5-1 Saturday

• Nor’Easters 3-3, 1-0 CCC

USM Men’s soccer lost to Castleton Saturday 1-0

• Huskies 3-2-1, 0-1 LEC

USM Women’s Soccer lost their first game of the season Saturday as Castleton beat the Huskies Saturday 1-0 in Vermont.

• Huskies 5-1, 0-1 LEC

USM field hockey split a pair of weekend games, the Huskies won at Western Connecticut State Saturday 1-0, but lost at home Sunday 3-1 against New England College

• Huskies 2-4, 1-1 LEC

Saint Joseph’s College Men’s soccer won 1-0 at Norwich Saturday

• Monks 2-0-2, 2-0 conference

Saint Joe’s field hockey beat Ana Maria 7-0 Saturday to remain undefeated this year

• Monks 4-0, 1-0 in conference