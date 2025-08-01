Maine Junior American Legion Baseball 1st and 2nd Team All-Legion Teams
The Maine Junior American Legion Baseball 1st and 2nd Team All-Legion Teams were announced on Thursday, July 31st. Congratulations to all who were selected.
1st Team All-Legion
- Pitcher - Dawson Moore - Fairfield
- Pitcher - Owen Wilson - Old Town-Orono Twins
- Catcher - Michael Carroll - Old Town-Orono Twins
- Catcher - Kellan Bishop - Hampden Riverhawks Post 213
- Infield - Carter Osnoe - Old Town-Orono Twins
- Infield - Joey Newell - Hampden Riverhawks Post 213
- Infield - Nolan Cote - Capital Area
- Infield - Landon Dunham - Skowhegan
- Infield - Layden Harbaugh - Capital Area
- Infield - Will Watson - Capital Area
- Outfield - Carter Ulmer - Capital Area
- Outfield - Hayden Lockhart - Fairfield
- Outfield - Parker Smith - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers
- Outfield - Spencer Young - Trenton Acadians Post 207
- Outfield - Joey Beal - Trenton Acadians Post 207
2nd Team All-Legion
- Kolby Bernier - Hammond Lumber Eagles
- Mason Ellington - Trenton Acadians Post 207
- Evan Haskell - Trenton Acadians Post 207
- Lucas Fisher - Hammond Lumber Eagles
- Wyatt Jones - Hammond Lumber Eagles
- Kegan Jordan - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers
- Ty LaPointe - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers
- Dylan Maguire - Capital Area
- Collin Merhoff - Hampden Riverhawks Post 213
- Kason Shaw - Hampden Riverhawks Post 213
- Noah White - Old Town-Orono Twins
- Eli York - Skowhegan
