Maine Junior American Legion Baseball 1st and 2nd Team All-Legion Teams

The Maine Junior American Legion Baseball 1st and 2nd Team All-Legion Teams were announced on Thursday, July 31st. Congratulations to all who were selected.

1st Team All-Legion

  • Pitcher - Dawson Moore - Fairfield
  • Pitcher - Owen Wilson - Old Town-Orono Twins
  • Catcher - Michael Carroll - Old Town-Orono Twins
  • Catcher - Kellan Bishop - Hampden Riverhawks Post 213
  • Infield - Carter Osnoe - Old Town-Orono Twins
  • Infield - Joey Newell - Hampden Riverhawks Post 213
  • Infield - Nolan Cote - Capital Area
  • Infield - Landon Dunham  - Skowhegan
  • Infield - Layden Harbaugh - Capital Area
  • Infield - Will Watson - Capital Area
  • Outfield - Carter Ulmer - Capital Area
  • Outfield - Hayden Lockhart - Fairfield
  • Outfield - Parker Smith - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers
  • Outfield - Spencer Young - Trenton Acadians Post 207
  • Outfield - Joey Beal - Trenton Acadians Post 207

2nd Team All-Legion

  • Kolby Bernier - Hammond Lumber Eagles
  • Mason Ellington - Trenton Acadians Post 207
  • Evan Haskell - Trenton Acadians Post 207
  • Lucas Fisher - Hammond Lumber Eagles
  • Wyatt Jones - Hammond Lumber Eagles
  • Kegan Jordan - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers
  • Ty LaPointe - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers
  • Dylan Maguire - Capital Area
  • Collin Merhoff - Hampden Riverhawks Post 213
  • Kason Shaw - Hampden Riverhawks Post 213
  • Noah White - Old Town-Orono Twins
  • Eli York - Skowhegan
