Maine American Legion 1st and 2nd All-Legion Teams
With the State American Legion Baseball Tournament going on and set to finish out their games at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, the 1st and 2nd All-Legion Maine State Teams were announced yesterday.
Congratulations to all.
1st Team All-Legion
- Brodie Bishop - Pitcher - Hampden Quirk Motor City Riverdogs
- Noah McMahon - Pitcher - Skowhegan
- Trevor Shimabukuro - Pitcher - Cherryfield Post 8 Downeast Captains
- Hunter Foard - Pitcher - Kennebec Sturgeon
- Kaiden Chase - Catcher - Gray Post 86 Warriors
- Michael Achorn - Catcher - Central Maine Hurricanes
- Brody Robertson - 1st Base - Cheeryfield Post 8 Downeast Captains
- Kykson Moors - 1st Base - Hampden Quirk Motor City Riverdogs
- Kyle Palleschi - Middle Infield - Kennebec Sturgeon
- Andrew Cote - Middle Infield - Hampden Quirk Motor City Riverdogs
- Bruce Wilcox - Middle Infield - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers
- Silas Tibbetts - Middle Infield - Skowhegan
- Ty Bernier - Middle Infield - Central Maine Hurricanes
- Trent Goss - 3rd Base - Trenton Acadians Post 207
- Josh Lorenzo - 3rd Base - Hampden Quirk Motor City Riverdogs
- Gavin Glanville-True - Outfield - Bangor Dunkin' Comrades
- Nolan Leso - Outfield - Roderick Crosby Post 207
- Dawson Curtis - Outfield - Trenton Acadians
- Sal Wise - Outfield - Old Town-Orono Twins
- Zac Cota - Utility - Bangor Dunkin' Comrades
2nd Team All-Legion
- Joey Wellman-Clouse - Trenton Acadians
- Trent Collin - Capital Area
- Trevor Crosby - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers
- Gabe Damon - Gray Post 86 Warriors
- Bradley Dill - Old Town-Orono Twins
- Cameron Dostie - Central Maine Hurricanes
- Logan Dube - Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers
- Ryder Fenton - Cherryfield Post 8 Downeast Captains
- Jonas Gilley - Bangor Dunkin Comrades
- Caldre Glowa - Kennebec Sturgeon
- Finn Harkins - Boothbay 36ers
- Rogan Lord - Hampden Quirk Motor City Riverdogs
- Griffin Richmond - Gray Post 86 Warriors
- Aidan Sanborn - Boothbay 36ers
- Cole Thibodeau - Gray Post 86 Warriors
- Mathieu Turcotte - Bangor Dunkin' Comrades
