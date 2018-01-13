America East: UAlbany Takes Two From UMaine

The UMaine women's basketball team struggled in the second half while the men's team struggled in the first half. The struggles wound up costing both teams.

UAlbany Women 68 UMaine 54: The Black Bears took a three point into into the third quarter then got outscored 36-19 by the Great Danes in the second half. They shot 70% from the field in that second half (14-for-20).

Jessica Fequiere scored a career high 35 points to lead Albany.

Blanca Millan had 19 to lead Maine.

The Bears fall to 2-2 in America East, 9-8 overall.

The Great Danes are 3-1 and 14-3.

UAlbany Men 84 UMaine 66: Talk about struggling at the start of a game - Albany jumped on the Bears 30-5 to begin things and then led 48-10 at halftime.

Maine actually outscored the Great Danes by 20 points in the second half but it was too little, too late.

Albany shot 44 free throws and made 35 of them.

Joe Cremo scored 22 points to lead the Danes.

Aaron Calixte had 16 for Maine.

The Bears drop to 1-3 AE and 4-14 overall.

UAlbany is 2-2 and 14-5.