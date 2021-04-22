Another Chapter and A Remake Coming This Summer
Brandon Doyen in Cinema Savvy looks at what is coming up during the first couple of months of the summer at the theaters and streaming online.
The movies range from a new installment in the SAW franchise starring Chris Rock to a remake with a twist of a Disney tale where Emma Stone becomes Cruella de Vil.
A new Conjuring movie is out too.
Brandon has the rundown and the release dates of what is heading to your screens to start the summer movie season.