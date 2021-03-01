Answering Some Lingering Questions With Coach Vachon

Last Wednesday Amy Vachon was the topic of Truth or Throck on The Morning Line which you can find again here.

We wanted to chat with coach Vachon that day to get some further details, but we couldn't make the connection.

But Coach joined us on The Morning Line Monday and we discussed her free throw shooting, we also talked about her asking for a lineup change during her senior year of high school.

We also talked about some of the greatest players in UMaine women's basketball history, and discussed the next opponent for the Black Bears in the America East semifinals - The UAlbany Great Danes.

We covered a lot of topics, and it was a fun conversation, listen back to it here