Truth Or Throck – Stories Of Amy Vachon

Maine basketball fans have seen Amy Vachon from her playing days at Cony High School, to her time wearing a UMaine uniform, to becoming a high school coach and winning titles at what was known as Mcauley high school in southern Maine, to joining the Black Bears women's coaching staff and becoming the UMaine head coach and winning conference titles, and leading the Bears to another regular season conference championship this year.

But there are some stories you may not know about and Tim Throckmorton uncovered those. Well two of them anyway. One of them he made up completely.

Can you figure out which ones are true and which one is false?

We roll those out in our Truth or Throck segment this morning.

Here are the stories :

In high school Amy as a player called a timeout during the 1996 state game and asked her Dad and Hall of Fame Coach Paul Vachon to make a sub to help her out on the floor.

In a regional foul shooting competition, 8 year old Amy struggled from the line, and then her brother Aaron arrived, not wearing basketball gear, and he won the boys competition and Amy didn't win the girls title.

In a tournament game, with an early class A start at the Bangor Auditorium Amy struggled out of the gate, and her Dad yelled at her to Wake Up.

Only one of those stories are true, now to figure out which one it is.