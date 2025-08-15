Aroostook County Soccer Starts Today &#8211; Fall Sports Statewide on Monday

Aroostook County Soccer Starts Today – Fall Sports Statewide on Monday

It's hard to believe but today, Friday, August 15th is opening day for Aroostook County Soccer Teams that take time off for the potato harvest! For everyone else Statewide, Monday, August 18th is the 1st Day of Fall Preseason Practices!

We will be posting scores daily for Soccer, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football on the 92.9 The Ticket website. We will also try our best to post cross country times as well. If you are a golf coach,  please email Chris Popper with a picture of the score card for the teams, indicating where the match took place, and we will post them as well!

Our High School Athlete of the Week will resume beginning on September 1st. Please send your nominations to Chris Popper by Sunday of each week, for the previous week's Athlete of the Week. Nominations will be posted on Monday, with voting open Monday - Thursday each week, with the winner announced each Friday!

Here are Friday August 15th's soccer matches.

  • 5 p.m. Washburn @ Central Aroostook Girls
  • 7 p.m Washburn @ Central Aroostook Boys
