We check in with new Maine Basketball inductee Andy Bedard, we chat about his days at Mountain Valley High School (including that state title game where he scored 53 points), his time at MCI prep, the broken wrist at UMaine and what might have been for the Black Bears, his current coaching gig, what the thinks about AAU basketball, and what he is doing now in his career after basketball.

It's a trip back in time with Andy Bedard and we cover a number of topics, take a listen.