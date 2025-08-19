Trevor Rogers took a shutout into the seventh inning, and Gunnar Henderson had a solo homer and an RBI triple on Monday night to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Top Orioles prospect Samuel Basallo, who was the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball before he was called up for his major-league debut on Sunday, doubled off the Green Monster for his first extra-base hit and added a two-run single in the ninth. Ryan Mountcastle had three singles.

Boston starter Dustin May (7-9) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out five in six innings to lose for the second time in three starts since he was acquired by Boston from the Dodgers at the trade deadline.

Boston cut it to 6-3 in the ninth on Jarren Duran's two-out, two-run double. But Yennier Cano got Ceddanne Rafaela to hit a broken-bat grounder to third for the final out.

Key moment

Rogers' (6-2) only real trouble was in the seventh, when the Orioles were already up 4-0. He walked Alex Bregman to lead off the inning, then Trevor Story doubled with one out to put runners on second and third.

Duran hit a line drive that had center fielder Colton Cowser crashing into the Green Monster; he made the catch, limiting Boston to a sacrifice fly that scored one run. Rogers struck out Rafaela to end the inning.

Key stat

Rogers allowed one run and four hits with a walk, striking out seven to lower his ERA to 1.41. That’s lower than Paul Skenes’ 2.16 ERA – the best in the majors – but Rogers hasn’t pitched enough innings to qualify for the league leaders.

Up next

Orioles RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (10-5) will face Boston RHP Walker Buehler (7-7) in the finale of the two-game series.