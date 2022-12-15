Bangor and Hampden Academy Skate to 2-2 Tie

Our special Hampden Academy Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood was able to watch the Hampden Academy-Bangor livestream and wrote the following. Adrian we appreciate all you are doing and we can't wait for you to be well enough to go root on your Broncos in person!

The Hampden Academy Bronco hockey team and the Bangor Rams put on quite a show for Hampden’s season opener at Sawyer Arena in Bangor on Wednesday night, December 14th.

The Rams started off strong with a goal from Miles Randall on a power play at 5:01 assisted by Mike McClain. The Rams continued to put pressure on the Broncos and the first period ended with the Rams leading 1-0 and outshooting Hampden 17 to 5.

Bangor kept their intensity in the 2nd period, but Aaron Donovan held his own in net for the Broncos. With 7:15 left to go in the second period, Miles Randall got a 2-minute penalty for elbowing. Hampden had some good action during the power play but were not able to get the puck in the net.

With 4 minutes left in the 2nd period Keith Brooks from Hampden was whistled for a penalty for tripping giving the Rams another power play. Out of nowhere, with one man down, Hampden’s Matt Shayne tied it up with a shorthanded goal making it 1-1 at 11:14

Bangor continued to dominate time of possession for the rest of the 2nd period and after 2 periods the score was tied 1-1 but Bangor had a decided advantage on shots on goal, outshooting Hampden Academy 28-7.

Only 26 seconds into the third period, Miles Randall of Bangor was whistled for a two-minute penalty for interference. Bangor’s strong penalty kill kept Hampden from scoring during the power play and Bangor’s goalie Liam Doughty had some of good saves. .

With 9:55 left in the third period, Andrew Kraus scored another unassisted goal for Hampden Academy to give the Broncos a 2-1 lead.

Richie Trott of Bangor received a 2-minute penalty at 11.36 for slashing while Tucker Leland of Hampden Academy received a 2-minute penalty as well with 2.30 left to go. The Broncos new head coach Zach Wilson called a time out with 1.35 left in the game. There were 10 seconds left on the Rams penalty and 59 seconds left on the Hampden penalty. Another Bangor time out was called with 1.25 left to go and Bangor had a 50 second advantage which allowed them to tie the game when. Bangor’s Mike McLean scored with only 59 seconds left in the game

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation with shots on goal decidedly in Bangor's favor 44-15.

The intensity increased in the last 8 minutes of over time with Bangor hammering shots on Hampden’s Aaron Donovan who continued to protect Hampden’s goal. With end-to-end action neither team was score.

Lucas Lindsay of Bangor and Lucas Dunn of Hampden both received penalties with 1:53 left to go in overtime. It remained 5 on 5. The Rams kept pressuring Hampden with only 1 minute left but they could not get it past Donavan.

The game ended with a score of 2-2 and Bangor outshooting Hampden 52-16.

Hampden Academy is 0-0-1. The Broncos next game is on Friday evening December 16th at the Sawyer Arena against Brewer with the puck dropping at 6:30 p.m.

Bangor is 0-1-1. They are home against St. Dom's on Wednesday, December 14th.

