Bangor Boys Open Season with 63-41 Over Cheverus [STATS]
The Bangor Boys Basketball Team opened the 2021-22 season on Saturday afternoon, December 11th, beating Cheverus 63-41 at Red Barry Gymnasium
The Rams led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor went on a run in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Stags 19-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 49-29 lead.
Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game-high 21 points. Max Clark had 10 points. Bangor was 19-34 from the free throw line. They sank 4 3-pointes. Ben Caron sank 2 3's, and Keegan Cyr and Braydon Caron each had a 3-pointer.
Cheverus was paced by Leo McNabb and Anthony Cloutier each of whom finished with 10 points. The Stags were 14-17 from the free throw line. Cheverus sank 3 3-pointers. McNabb and Cloutier each had 1 3-pointer and Seth Huntington having the other.
Bangor is now 1-0 and Cheverus is 0-1. Bangor plays at Nokomis in Newport on Tuesday, December 14th at 6 :30 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the scoring information
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cheverus Boys
|8
|14
|7
|12
|41
|Bangor Boys
|12
|18
|19
|14
|63
Box Score
Cheverus
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Leo McNabb
|1
|10
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|Sammy Nzeyimama
|1
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|2
|3
|Silvano Ismail
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Peyton Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Matthew Fogg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Maddik Weisberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Giovanni St Onge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Joe Osei
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Seth Huntington
|1
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Nicholas Manning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|Carter Hoglund
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jacob Lucier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Jackson Kreiger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|Luke McNabb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Anthony Cloutier
|1
|10
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|41
|12
|9
|3
|14
|17
|26
Bangor
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|00
|Colby Leavitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ben Caron
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|1
|8
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|10
|Wyatt Stevens
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Landon Clark
|1
|21
|7
|7
|0
|7
|10
|3
|13
|Max Clark
|1
|10
|4
|4
|0
|2
|4
|2
|15
|Ryan Howard
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|20
|Luke Missbrenner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Colton Emerson
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|23
|Braydon Caron
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|30
|Kadin Thomas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|33
|Scott Fahey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Connor Boone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50
|Jackson Varenkamp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|55
|Seth Mikalic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|63
|20
|16
|4
|19
|34
|20