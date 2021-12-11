Bangor Boys Open Season with 63-41 Over Cheverus [STATS]

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team opened the 2021-22 season on Saturday afternoon, December 11th, beating Cheverus 63-41 at Red Barry Gymnasium

The Rams led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor went on a run in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Stags 19-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 49-29 lead.

Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game-high 21 points. Max Clark had 10 points. Bangor was 19-34 from the free throw line. They sank 4 3-pointes. Ben Caron sank 2 3's, and Keegan Cyr and Braydon Caron each had a 3-pointer.

Cheverus was paced by Leo McNabb and Anthony Cloutier each of whom finished with 10 points. The Stags were 14-17 from the free throw line. Cheverus sank 3 3-pointers. McNabb and Cloutier each had 1 3-pointer and Seth Huntington having the other.

Bangor is now 1-0 and Cheverus is 0-1. Bangor plays at Nokomis in Newport on Tuesday, December 14th at 6 :30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the scoring information

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Cheverus Boys 8 14 7 12 41 Bangor Boys 12 18 19 14 63

Box Score

Cheverus

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Leo McNabb 1 10 3 2 1 3 4 4 2 Sammy Nzeyimama 1 7 2 2 0 3 4 2 3 Silvano Ismail 1 6 1 1 0 4 4 3 4 Peyton Mitchell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 Matthew Fogg 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 Maddik Weisberg 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Giovanni St Onge 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 Joe Osei 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Seth Huntington 1 8 3 2 1 1 1 5 14 Nicholas Manning 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 15 Carter Hoglund 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Jacob Lucier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Jackson Kreiger 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 Luke McNabb 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 23 Anthony Cloutier 1 10 3 2 1 3 4 1 TOTALS 1 41 12 9 3 14 17 26

Bangor