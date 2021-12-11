Bangor Boys Open Season with 63-41 Over Cheverus [STATS]

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team opened the 2021-22 season on Saturday afternoon, December 11th, beating Cheverus 63-41 at Red Barry Gymnasium

The Rams led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor went on a run in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Stags 19-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 49-29 lead.

Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game-high 21 points. Max Clark had 10 points. Bangor was 19-34 from the free throw line. They sank 4 3-pointes. Ben Caron sank 2 3's, and Keegan Cyr and Braydon Caron each had a 3-pointer.

Cheverus was paced by Leo McNabb and Anthony Cloutier each of whom finished with 10 points. The Stags were 14-17 from the free throw line. Cheverus sank 3 3-pointers. McNabb and Cloutier each had 1 3-pointer and Seth Huntington having the other.

Bangor is now 1-0 and Cheverus is 0-1. Bangor plays at Nokomis in Newport on Tuesday, December 14th at 6 :30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the scoring information

Line Score

1234T
Cheverus Boys81471241
Bangor Boys1218191463

Box Score

Cheverus

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Leo McNabb110321344
2Sammy Nzeyimama17220342
3Silvano Ismail16110443
4Peyton Mitchell10000001
5Matthew Fogg10000001
10Maddik Weisberg10000000
11Giovanni St Onge10000002
12Joe Osei10000000
13Seth Huntington18321115
14Nicholas Manning10000004
15Carter Hoglund10000000
20Jacob Lucier10000000
21Jackson Kreiger10000002
22Luke McNabb10000001
23Anthony Cloutier110321341
TOTALS1411293141726

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
00Colby Leavitt10000001
1Ben Caron17202121
2Keegan Cyr18211340
10Wyatt Stevens12110004
11Landon Clark1217707103
13Max Clark110440242
15Ryan Howard14110232
20Luke Missbrenner10000001
22Colton Emerson14220031
23Braydon Caron16101343
30Kadin Thomas11000120
33Scott Fahey10000000
44Connor Boone10000001
50Jackson Varenkamp10000001
55Seth Mikalic10000020
TOTALS16320164193420
