Bangor Boys Soccer Practice – August 17 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Boy's Soccer Team was hard at work Wednesday morning, August 17th before the anticipated rain. The Rams have split into Varsity and JV squads, and had over 50 people participating in practices.

Bangor Varsity Boy's Soccer Schedule

Saturday September 3 vs. Skowhegan 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday September 6 vs. Lewiston 6 p.m.

Friday September 9 at Camden Hills 4 p.m.

Tuesday September 13 vs. Messalonskee 6 p.m.

Friday September 16 vs. Mt. Ararat 5;15 p.m.

Tuesday September 20 at Brunswick 3:30 p.m

Saturday September 24 at Brewer 11 a.m.

Tuesday September 27 at Oxford Hills 4 p.m.

Friday September 30 vs. Brewer 6 p.m.

Tuesday October 4 at Messalonskee 7 p.m.

Friday October 7 vs. Hampden Academy 6 p.m.

Tuesday October 11 at Edward Little 3:30 p.m.

Thursday October 13 vs. Mt. Blue 6 p.m.

Tuesday October 18 at Hampden Academy 5:15 p.m.

Check out photos from the Wednesday practice