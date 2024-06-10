Old Town Beats Ellsworth 11-1 in Class B North Semifinals [PHOTOS]
The #2 Old Town Coyotes beat the #3 Ellsworth Eagles 11-1 in Old Town on Monday, June 10th in a Class B North Semifinal.
Emily Wheeler blasted a home, driving in 2 runs for the Coyotes. She was 2-2, walking twice, scoring 3 runs.
Saige Evans, batting leadoff was 3-3, with a double, walking once, and scoring 3 runs. Danica Brown was 2-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Natalie Fourner had a double.
Ava Brasslett, and Brianna Trimm each had a single for the Coyotes.
Haley Sirois pitched a complete game for Old Town, allowing 6 hits and 1 run. She struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.
Anna Stevens started in the circle for Ellsworth. She allowed 6 hits and 8 runs, 7 of which were earned. She struck out 8 and walked 5. Cam Clough pitched in the 6th inning, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. She walked 2.
Aaliyah Manning, Sophia Lynch, Cam Clough, Anna Stevens, Elizabeth Boles and Brooklynn Carter all singled for the Eagles.
#2 Old Town will now play #1 Nokomis in the Class B North Regional Finals at Coffin Field in Brewer on Tuesday night, June 11th at 7 p.m. The game will be live-streamed on NFHS (subscription).