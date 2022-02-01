Bangor Boys Too Much for Hampden Academy 64-34 [STATS]
The Bangor Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 64-34 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Monday, January 31.
Bangor led 23-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 58-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game-high 19 points. Ben Caron and Colby Leavitt both finished with 10 points. The Rams were 10-13 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Ben Caron had 2 3's and Colton Emerson and Brayden Caron each had 1 3-pointer.
Hampden Academy was led by Zachary McLaughlin with 11 points and JJ Wolfington with 8 points. The Broncos were 0-2 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night, 1 each by Adam Pinkos, Zachary McLaughlin, Andrew Day and Brennon Tiensivu.
Bangor is now 6-7 and is right back on the court on Tuesday, February 1st when they play host to Lewiston.
Hampden Academy is now 2-11 and they too return to the court on Tuesday, February 1st when they play host to Skowhegan.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hampden Boys
|5
|6
|11
|12
|34
|Bangor Boys
|23
|12
|23
|6
|64
Box Score
Hampden Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Adam Pinkos
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Brandon Butterfield
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Kam Tardif
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kaden Tardif
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brennon Tiensivu
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Nick Johnston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Zachary McLaughlin
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Landon Gabric
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Andrew Day
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Kaysen Wildman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Wyatt Newell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|JJ Wolfington
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Aiden Kochedoerfer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|34
|15
|11
|4
|-
|2
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Colby Leavitt
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ben Caron
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Keegan Cyr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Wyatt Stevens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Landon Clark
|19
|7
|7
|0
|5
|6
|13
|Max Clark
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ryan Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Luke Missbrenner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Colton Emerson
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|23
|Brayden Caron
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Cabryn Streams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Kadin Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Scott Fahey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|44
|Connor Boone
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Jackson Vorenkamp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Seth Michalik
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|64
|25
|21
|4
|10
|13