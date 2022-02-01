Bangor Boys Too Much for Hampden Academy 64-34 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 64-34 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Monday, January 31.

Bangor led 23-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 58-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game-high 19 points. Ben Caron and Colby Leavitt both finished with 10 points. The Rams were 10-13 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Ben Caron had 2 3's and Colton Emerson and Brayden Caron each had 1 3-pointer.

Hampden Academy was led by Zachary McLaughlin with 11 points and JJ Wolfington with 8 points. The Broncos were 0-2 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night, 1 each by Adam Pinkos, Zachary McLaughlin, Andrew Day and Brennon Tiensivu.

Bangor is now 6-7 and is right back on the court on Tuesday, February 1st when they play host to Lewiston.

Hampden Academy is now 2-11 and they too return to the court on Tuesday, February 1st when they play host to Skowhegan.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Hampden Boys56111234
Bangor Boys231223664

Box Score

Hampden Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Adam Pinkos310100
2Brandon Butterfield211002
3Kam Tardif000000
4Kaden Tardif000000
5Brennon Tiensivu310100
10Nick Johnston000000
12Zachary McLaughlin1154100
15Landon Gabric422000
20Andrew Day310100
22Kaysen Wildman000000
32Wyatt Newell000000
33JJ Wolfington844000
34Aiden Kochedoerfer000000
TOTALS3415114-2

Bangor

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Colby Leavitt1055001
1Ben Caron1042200
2Keegan Cyr211000
10Wyatt Stevens000000
11Landon Clark1977056
13Max Clark211000
15Ryan Howard000000
20Luke Missbrenner000000
22Colton Emerson832112
23Brayden Caron310100
24Cabryn Streams200022
30Kadin Thomas000000
33Scott Fahey200022
44Connor Boone633000
50Jackson Vorenkamp000000
55Seth Michalik000000
TOTALS64252141013
