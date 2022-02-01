Bangor Boys Too Much for Hampden Academy 64-34 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 64-34 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Monday, January 31.

Bangor led 23-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 58-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Landon Clark with a game-high 19 points. Ben Caron and Colby Leavitt both finished with 10 points. The Rams were 10-13 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Ben Caron had 2 3's and Colton Emerson and Brayden Caron each had 1 3-pointer.

Hampden Academy was led by Zachary McLaughlin with 11 points and JJ Wolfington with 8 points. The Broncos were 0-2 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers on the night, 1 each by Adam Pinkos, Zachary McLaughlin, Andrew Day and Brennon Tiensivu.

Bangor is now 6-7 and is right back on the court on Tuesday, February 1st when they play host to Lewiston.

Hampden Academy is now 2-11 and they too return to the court on Tuesday, February 1st when they play host to Skowhegan.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hampden Boys 5 6 11 12 34 Bangor Boys 23 12 23 6 64

Box Score

Hampden Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Adam Pinkos 3 1 0 1 0 0 2 Brandon Butterfield 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 Kam Tardif 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kaden Tardif 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Brennon Tiensivu 3 1 0 1 0 0 10 Nick Johnston 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Zachary McLaughlin 11 5 4 1 0 0 15 Landon Gabric 4 2 2 0 0 0 20 Andrew Day 3 1 0 1 0 0 22 Kaysen Wildman 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Wyatt Newell 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 JJ Wolfington 8 4 4 0 0 0 34 Aiden Kochedoerfer 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 34 15 11 4 - 2

Bangor