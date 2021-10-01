Bangor-Brewer, Medomak Valley-Hermon Battle In Ticket TV DH’er

It's a double feature tonight on Ticket TV with Bangor meeting Brewer on the pitch for boys' soccer at 4pm, followed by Medomak Valley at Hermon on the gridiron at 7pm.

For the Rams and the Witches, it's the second showdown in as many weeks, as the schools met last Friday, a game the Rams won 2-1 in Bangor.

This afternoon, they'll lace 'em up at the Brewer Community School with the Witches looking for revenge.

Bangor sits atop Class A North with a record of 3-1-2. The Rams have scored wins at Skowhegan, at Messalonskee and vs. Brewer this season, while also drawing vs. Camden Hills and at Mt. Ararat.

The Witches enter today's action 8th in Class A North with a record of 3-3-2. Brewer has defeated Hampden twice this season (home and away) and also earned a victory at Skowhegan, with draws against Oxford Hills and Edward Little.

Then at 7 p.m. our coverage swings to Hermon where the Hawks will host Medomak Valley in a Class C showdown featuring two of the top-4 teams.

Hermon was finally able to play their first game last week, becoming the last high school football team in the state to kick off their season after having their first three games canceled due to COVID-19 related issues.

The Hawks earned a 19-12 win at Nokomis which was good enough to park them atop the Class C North standings.

Medomak Valley enters tonight 4th in Class C North with a record of 2-2. Their wins have come at MCI (8-7) and against Belfast (46-13).

Catch all the action streaming right here at 929TheTicket.com and on The Ticket App.

Mark Paulette and Ernie Clark will have the call of Bangor vs. Brewer soccer, with Mark then joining Jim Churchill for the call of Hermon vs. Medomak Valley.