Bangor Comrades Stay Alive in State Senior Legion Tournament Beating Capital Area 8-3

The Bangor Comrades stayed alive in the State Senior Legion Tournament beating the Capital Area team 8-3 on Sunday, July 28th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Matt Holmes started for Bangor and went 6.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run, which was unearned. He struck out 8 and walked 2. Matty O'Connell came on in the 7th inning and allowed 2 runs without retiring a batter giving up 2 runs, walking 2. Lucas Rutherford came on for 1 batter and walked him. Chase Swartz closed out the game, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

For the Comrades Yates Emerson had 2 hits, including a double, driving in 2 runs. Holmes helped himself at the plate with a triple, driving in 2 runs. Geo Socolow had a single and drove in 2 runs. Preston Karam had a double and drove in a run. Ethan Sproul, and Trey Tennett each singled.

Sproul, Tennett and Emerson each stole a base for Bangor.

Blake Grady started on the mound for Capital Area and went 1.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 1. Trent Collin followed pitching 4.0 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 3 and walked 5 Landon Foster retired the final 2 batters.

For Capital Area Landon Foster, Gage McGrane, Max Tibbetts and Will Grant each singled.

Bangor is now 1-1 while Capital Area is eliminated with a 0-2 record.