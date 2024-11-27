Bangor Girls Beat Caribou 49-40 in Preseason Game [PHOTOS/STATS]
The Bangor Girl's Basketball Team beat Caribou 49-40 in a preseason basketball game at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Wednesday, November 27th.
Bangor jumped out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 40-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 24 points. Dalaney Horr and Ayzlynn Gifford each had 8 points. The Rams had 6 3-pointers, with Clark sinking 3 3's, Gifford 2 3's and Lucy O'Connell 1 3-pointer. Bangor was 5-8 from the free throw line.
Caribou was led by Liv Adams with 19 points. Madelyn Deprey had 12 points. Deprey and Quinn Corrigan each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 10-18 from the free throw line.
Bangor opens the season on Friday, December 6th at Portland at 6 p.m.
Caribou opens the season on Saturday, December 7th when they host John Bapst at 3 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|9
|11
|9
|11
|40
|Bangor Girls 2024-25
|17
|7
|16
|9
|49
Box Score
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lilly Bell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brianna Levesque
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Ainsley Caron
|5
|1
|-
|3
|6
|Liv Adams
|19
|7
|-
|5
|9
|Quinn Corrigan
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Evelyn Roy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Deprey
|12
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Amelia Godin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Joslyn Griffeth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily McCrossin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|40
|12
|2
|10
|18
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Georgie Stephenson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabbie Spreng
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gabbie Roy
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Clark
|24
|5
|3
|5
|8
|Lucy O'Connell
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Kali Snowden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dalaney Horr
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Ayzlynn Gifford
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Clara Oldenburg
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Caulkins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ava Syphers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Adams
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|49
|13
|6
|5
|8
