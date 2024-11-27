Bangor Girls Beat Caribou 49-40 in Preseason Game [PHOTOS/STATS]

November 27, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girl's Basketball Team beat Caribou 49-40 in a preseason basketball game at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Wednesday, November 27th.

Bangor jumped out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 40-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 24 points. Dalaney Horr and Ayzlynn Gifford each had 8 points.  The Rams had 6 3-pointers, with Clark sinking 3 3's, Gifford 2 3's and Lucy O'Connell 1 3-pointer. Bangor was 5-8 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Liv Adams with 19 points. Madelyn Deprey had 12 points. Deprey and Quinn Corrigan each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 10-18 from the free throw line.

Bangor opens the season on Friday, December 6th at Portland at 6 p.m.

Caribou opens the season on Saturday, December 7th when they host John Bapst at 3 p.m.

Line Score

    1   2     3    4  T
Caribou Vikings Girls91191140
Bangor Girls 2024-2517716949

 

Box Score

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lilly Bell0----
Brianna Levesque1--12
Ainsley Caron51-36
Liv Adams197-59
Quinn Corrigan3-1--
Evelyn Roy0----
Madelyn Deprey124111
Amelia Godin0----
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Lily McCrossin0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS401221018

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Georgie Stephenson0----
Gabbie Spreng0----
Gabbie Roy21---
Avery Clark245358
Lucy O'Connell3-1--
Kali Snowden0----
Dalaney Horr84---
Ayzlynn Gifford812--
Clara Oldenburg0----
Emily Caulkins0----
Ava Syphers0----
Emily Adams42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS4913658
