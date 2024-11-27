Bangor Girls Beat Caribou 49-40 in Preseason Game [PHOTOS/STATS]

The Bangor Girl's Basketball Team beat Caribou 49-40 in a preseason basketball game at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Wednesday, November 27th.

Bangor jumped out to a 17-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 40-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Avery Clark with 24 points. Dalaney Horr and Ayzlynn Gifford each had 8 points. The Rams had 6 3-pointers, with Clark sinking 3 3's, Gifford 2 3's and Lucy O'Connell 1 3-pointer. Bangor was 5-8 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Liv Adams with 19 points. Madelyn Deprey had 12 points. Deprey and Quinn Corrigan each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 10-18 from the free throw line.

Bangor opens the season on Friday, December 6th at Portland at 6 p.m.

Caribou opens the season on Saturday, December 7th when they host John Bapst at 3 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Vikings Girls 9 11 9 11 40 Bangor Girls 2024-25 17 7 16 9 49

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lilly Bell 0 - - - - Brianna Levesque 1 - - 1 2 Ainsley Caron 5 1 - 3 6 Liv Adams 19 7 - 5 9 Quinn Corrigan 3 - 1 - - Evelyn Roy 0 - - - - Madelyn Deprey 12 4 1 1 1 Amelia Godin 0 - - - - Joslyn Griffeth 0 - - - - Lily McCrossin 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 12 2 10 18

Bangor

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Georgie Stephenson 0 - - - - Gabbie Spreng 0 - - - - Gabbie Roy 2 1 - - - Avery Clark 24 5 3 5 8 Lucy O'Connell 3 - 1 - - Kali Snowden 0 - - - - Dalaney Horr 8 4 - - - Ayzlynn Gifford 8 1 2 - - Clara Oldenburg 0 - - - - Emily Caulkins 0 - - - - Ava Syphers 0 - - - - Emily Adams 4 2 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 13 6 5 8

