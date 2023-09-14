Bangor Girls Beat John Bapst 7-2

The Bangor Girls' Soccer Team beat the John Bapst Crusaders 7-2 at Cameron Stadium on Thursday, September 14th. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV

Teagan Atherly had a hat-trick, scoring 3 goals to lead the Rams.Olivia Scott had a pair of goals for Bangor.

Bangor led 4-2 at the end of the 1st Half.

Bangor Goal Scoring

Teagan Atherly - 3 goals at the 26th, 32nd and 76th minutes

Olivia Scott - 2 goals at the 9th and 46th minutes

Ani Robers - 1 goal at the 21st minute

Kyelin Atherly -1 goal at the 77th minute

John Bapst Scoring

Claire Gaetani - 1 goal at the 23rd minute

Aubrey Hanscom - 1 goal at the 32nd minute

Bangor is now 5-0. They will host Mt. Ararat on Tuesday, September 19th at 6 p.m.

John Bapst is 1-3. They will play at Hermon on Wednesday, September 20th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Mark Paulette for the scoring recap.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 11 - 16 HERE by Sunday, September 17th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees September 18 - 21 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, September 22nd. You can vote ONCE per day, per device

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com