Bangor Girls Defeat Deering 43-35 in Battle of Rams [STATS]

Judi Michalik

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating the Deering Rams 43-35 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Monday, January 9th.

Bangor jumped out to a 16-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 35-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn who had a game-high 18 points. Emmie Streams had 11 points including 2 3-pointers. Cassidy Ireland had 7 points with 2 3-pointers. Bangor was 9-20 from the free throw line.

Deering was led by Maya Gayle with 11 points including 2 3-pointers. Nyabhana Lia had 9 points including 2 3-pointers. Deering was 7-14 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 8-0. Bangor travels down to play the Lewiston Blue Devils on Tuesday, January 10th at  p.m.

Deering is now 0-9. They travel to play Westbrook on Friday, January 13th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Deering Girls86111035
Bangor Girls16811843

 

Box Score

Deering

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Shay Rosenthal52-12
Natalie Santiago73-14
Payton Legassey0----
Mesert Day31-12
Nyabhana Lia91212
Maya Gayle111234
Sophie Hill0----
Ariana Sibo0----
Julia Krush0----
Alison Hilton0----
Aaliyah Arzu0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3584714

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carmen Maddix0---2
Emmie Streams112215
Cassidy Ireland7-213
Ayzlynn Gifford1--12
Teagan Atherly0----
Avery Clark0----
Emily Adams0----
Dalaney Horr0----
Taylor Coombs21---
Lily Rice42---
Abbie Quinn186-68
TEAM0----
TOTALS43114920
