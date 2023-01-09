Bangor Girls Defeat Deering 43-35 in Battle of Rams [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating the Deering Rams 43-35 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Monday, January 9th.

Bangor jumped out to a 16-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 35-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn who had a game-high 18 points. Emmie Streams had 11 points including 2 3-pointers. Cassidy Ireland had 7 points with 2 3-pointers. Bangor was 9-20 from the free throw line.

Deering was led by Maya Gayle with 11 points including 2 3-pointers. Nyabhana Lia had 9 points including 2 3-pointers. Deering was 7-14 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 8-0. Bangor travels down to play the Lewiston Blue Devils on Tuesday, January 10th at p.m.

Deering is now 0-9. They travel to play Westbrook on Friday, January 13th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Deering Girls 8 6 11 10 35 Bangor Girls 16 8 11 8 43

Box Score

Deering

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Shay Rosenthal 5 2 - 1 2 Natalie Santiago 7 3 - 1 4 Payton Legassey 0 - - - - Mesert Day 3 1 - 1 2 Nyabhana Lia 9 1 2 1 2 Maya Gayle 11 1 2 3 4 Sophie Hill 0 - - - - Ariana Sibo 0 - - - - Julia Krush 0 - - - - Alison Hilton 0 - - - - Aaliyah Arzu 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 8 4 7 14

Bangor