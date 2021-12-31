Bangor Girls Double-Up Windham 54-26 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team doubled up the Windham Eagles 54-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Thursday afternoon, December 30th.

Bangor jumped out to a 15-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and outscored Windham 18-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 33-9 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 40-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with a game-high 17 points. Lily Chandler had 9 points while Emmie Streams finished with 7 points. The Rams were 5-10 from the free throw line. Bangor drained 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Lily Chandler had 3 3-pointers to lead Bangor's outside shooting. Emmie Streams, Cassidy Ireland, Laela Martinez and Rae Barron each added 1 3-pointer for the Rams.

Kylie Garrison led the Windham attack with 7 points while Carly Morey finished with 6 points. The Eagles were 10-17 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 5-2 and will play at Brewer on Tuesday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Windham is now 3-3 and will host Thornton Academy on Tuesday, January 4th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Windham Girls7261126
Bangor Girls151871454

Box Score

Windham

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Elizabeth Levesque12110002
10Mallory Muse13110111
12Sarah Talon16220241
13Abbey Thornton10000001
14Carly Morey16110460
21Sarah Bell10000000
23Kylie Garrison17330120
25Stella Jarvais11000122
30Riley Shaw11000121
33Kelsi Gerry10000000
TOTALS12688-10178

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Carmen Maddix12110000
3Emmie Streams17321000
4Samantha Erb10000000
10Cassidy Ireland15211000
12Laela Martinez16211121
20Rae Barron13101000
21Lane Barron10000001
23Mimi Quinn10000000
24Lily Chandler19303001
30Taylor Coombs15220125
32Lily Rice10000003
33Abbie Quinn117770361
TOTALS1542114751012
