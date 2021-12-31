Bangor Girls Double-Up Windham 54-26 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team doubled up the Windham Eagles 54-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Thursday afternoon, December 30th.

Bangor jumped out to a 15-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and outscored Windham 18-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 33-9 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 40-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with a game-high 17 points. Lily Chandler had 9 points while Emmie Streams finished with 7 points. The Rams were 5-10 from the free throw line. Bangor drained 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Lily Chandler had 3 3-pointers to lead Bangor's outside shooting. Emmie Streams, Cassidy Ireland, Laela Martinez and Rae Barron each added 1 3-pointer for the Rams.

Kylie Garrison led the Windham attack with 7 points while Carly Morey finished with 6 points. The Eagles were 10-17 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 5-2 and will play at Brewer on Tuesday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Windham is now 3-3 and will host Thornton Academy on Tuesday, January 4th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Windham Girls 7 2 6 11 26 Bangor Girls 15 18 7 14 54

Box Score

Windham

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Elizabeth Levesque 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 Mallory Muse 1 3 1 1 0 1 1 1 12 Sarah Talon 1 6 2 2 0 2 4 1 13 Abbey Thornton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 Carly Morey 1 6 1 1 0 4 6 0 21 Sarah Bell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Kylie Garrison 1 7 3 3 0 1 2 0 25 Stella Jarvais 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 30 Riley Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 33 Kelsi Gerry 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 26 8 8 - 10 17 8

Bangor