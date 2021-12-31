Bangor Girls Double-Up Windham 54-26 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team doubled up the Windham Eagles 54-26 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Thursday afternoon, December 30th.
Bangor jumped out to a 15-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and outscored Windham 18-2 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 33-9 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 40-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with a game-high 17 points. Lily Chandler had 9 points while Emmie Streams finished with 7 points. The Rams were 5-10 from the free throw line. Bangor drained 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Lily Chandler had 3 3-pointers to lead Bangor's outside shooting. Emmie Streams, Cassidy Ireland, Laela Martinez and Rae Barron each added 1 3-pointer for the Rams.
Kylie Garrison led the Windham attack with 7 points while Carly Morey finished with 6 points. The Eagles were 10-17 from the free throw line.
Bangor is now 5-2 and will play at Brewer on Tuesday, January 4th at 6:30 p.m.
Windham is now 3-3 and will host Thornton Academy on Tuesday, January 4th at 6 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Windham Girls
|7
|2
|6
|11
|26
|Bangor Girls
|15
|18
|7
|14
|54
Box Score
Windham
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Elizabeth Levesque
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Mallory Muse
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Sarah Talon
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|13
|Abbey Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Carly Morey
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|0
|21
|Sarah Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kylie Garrison
|1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|25
|Stella Jarvais
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|30
|Riley Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|33
|Kelsi Gerry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|26
|8
|8
|-
|10
|17
|8
Bangor
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Carmen Maddix
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Emmie Streams
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Samantha Erb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Cassidy Ireland
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Laela Martinez
|1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|Rae Barron
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lane Barron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Mimi Quinn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Lily Chandler
|1
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Taylor Coombs
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|32
|Lily Rice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|Abbie Quinn
|1
|17
|7
|7
|0
|3
|6
|1
|TOTALS
|1
|54
|21
|14
|7
|5
|10
|12