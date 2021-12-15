Bangor Girls Down Nokomis 50-20 [STATS]

The Bangor Rams defeated the Nokomis Warriors 50-20 on Tuesday night at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on December 15th.

Bangor jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 27-6 at the end of the 1st Half, as Nokomis only managed 1 point in the 2nd Quarter. It was 32-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor had all but 1 player registering a point. Abbie Quinn was the leading scorer with 10 points, while Lily Chandler had 9 points. The Rams went 4-9 from the free throw line. Bangor sank 4 3-pointers. Lily Chandler had 3 3's, with 2 of them coming in the 1st Quarter. Emmie Streams had Bangor's other 3-pointer.

Nokomis was led by Briana Townsend with a game-high 13 points. The Warriors were 2-11 from the free throw line. Townsend had both of Nokomis' 3-pointers.

Bangor is now 1-1 and will travel to Portland to play the Deering Rams on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Nokomis is 0-1 and will host Brewer on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Nokomis Girls516820
Bangor Girls121551850

Box Score

Nokomis

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
10Emberli Michaud10000000
11Kiersten Condon10000000
12Danica Migliore14220040
13Alexa Brann10000000
15Eliya Drummond10000003
20Sydney King10000000
22Briana Townsend113532151
23Evalynn Littlefield10000001
24Emma Marble11000123
44Addison Hawthorne10000001
50Emma Hodgdon12110000
TOTALS1208622119

Bangor

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Carmen Maddix10000000
3Emmie Streams15211000
4Samantha Erb12110001
10Cassidy Ireland12000222
12Laela Martinez14220003
20Rae Barron12110000
21Lane Barron12110020
23Mimi Quinn12110001
24Lily Chandler19303002
30Taylor Coombs18330223
32Lilly Rice14220011
33Abbie Quinn110550030
TOTALS1502117441013
