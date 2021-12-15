Bangor Girls Down Nokomis 50-20 [STATS]

The Bangor Rams defeated the Nokomis Warriors 50-20 on Tuesday night at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on December 15th.

Bangor jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 27-6 at the end of the 1st Half, as Nokomis only managed 1 point in the 2nd Quarter. It was 32-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor had all but 1 player registering a point. Abbie Quinn was the leading scorer with 10 points, while Lily Chandler had 9 points. The Rams went 4-9 from the free throw line. Bangor sank 4 3-pointers. Lily Chandler had 3 3's, with 2 of them coming in the 1st Quarter. Emmie Streams had Bangor's other 3-pointer.

Nokomis was led by Briana Townsend with a game-high 13 points. The Warriors were 2-11 from the free throw line. Townsend had both of Nokomis' 3-pointers.

Bangor is now 1-1 and will travel to Portland to play the Deering Rams on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Nokomis is 0-1 and will host Brewer on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Girls 5 1 6 8 20 Bangor Girls 12 15 5 18 50

Box Score

Nokomis

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 10 Emberli Michaud 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Kiersten Condon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Danica Migliore 1 4 2 2 0 0 4 0 13 Alexa Brann 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Eliya Drummond 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 Sydney King 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Briana Townsend 1 13 5 3 2 1 5 1 23 Evalynn Littlefield 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 Emma Marble 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 3 44 Addison Hawthorne 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 50 Emma Hodgdon 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 20 8 6 2 2 11 9

Bangor