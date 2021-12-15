Bangor Girls Down Nokomis 50-20 [STATS]
The Bangor Rams defeated the Nokomis Warriors 50-20 on Tuesday night at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on December 15th.
Bangor jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 27-6 at the end of the 1st Half, as Nokomis only managed 1 point in the 2nd Quarter. It was 32-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor had all but 1 player registering a point. Abbie Quinn was the leading scorer with 10 points, while Lily Chandler had 9 points. The Rams went 4-9 from the free throw line. Bangor sank 4 3-pointers. Lily Chandler had 3 3's, with 2 of them coming in the 1st Quarter. Emmie Streams had Bangor's other 3-pointer.
Nokomis was led by Briana Townsend with a game-high 13 points. The Warriors were 2-11 from the free throw line. Townsend had both of Nokomis' 3-pointers.
Bangor is now 1-1 and will travel to Portland to play the Deering Rams on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.
Nokomis is 0-1 and will host Brewer on Friday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nokomis Girls
|5
|1
|6
|8
|20
|Bangor Girls
|12
|15
|5
|18
|50
Box Score
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|10
|Emberli Michaud
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Kiersten Condon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Danica Migliore
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|13
|Alexa Brann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Eliya Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|Sydney King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Briana Townsend
|1
|13
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|1
|23
|Evalynn Littlefield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|Emma Marble
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|44
|Addison Hawthorne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50
|Emma Hodgdon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|20
|8
|6
|2
|2
|11
|9
Bangor
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Carmen Maddix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Emmie Streams
|1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Samantha Erb
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Cassidy Ireland
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|12
|Laela Martinez
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|Rae Barron
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lane Barron
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|Mimi Quinn
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|Lily Chandler
|1
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Taylor Coombs
|1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|32
|Lilly Rice
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Abbie Quinn
|1
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|50
|21
|17
|4
|4
|10
|13