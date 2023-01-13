Bangor Girls Remain Unbeaten – Beat Windham 40-16 [STATS]

Bangor Girls Remain Unbeaten &#8211; Beat Windham 40-16 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating Windham 40-16 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, January 13th.

Bangor led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-8 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 26-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and held Windham scoreless in the 4th Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with a game-high 16 points. Taylor Coombs had 8 points. Emmie Streams and Ayzlynn Gifford each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Kylie Garrison who had 12 points. They were 4-9 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 10-0. They travel to Skowhegan on Tuesday, January 17th to play the River Hawks at 6:30 p.m.

Windham is now 4-5. They play at Portland on Monday, January 16th at 12:30.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Windham Girls628016
Bangor Girls13851440

 

Box Score

Windham

Elizabeth Levesque0---3
Neve Ledbetter0----
Mallory Muse0----
Emma Fox0----
Sarah Talon0----
Abbey Thornton21--2
Nealie Morey0----
Addie Caiazzo0----
Sarah Bell0----
Kendra Eubanks0----
Kylie Garrison124-44
Stella Jarvais21---
Bri Duarte0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS166-49

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carmen Maddix42---
Emmie Streams6-135
Cassidy Ireland0----
Ayzlynn Gifford3-1--
Teagan Atherly0----
Avery Clark0----
Emily Adams1--12
Dalaney Horr0----
Taylor Coombs84---
Lily Rice21---
Abbie Quinn167-23
TEAM0----
TOTALS40142610
