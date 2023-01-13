Bangor Girls Remain Unbeaten – Beat Windham 40-16 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating Windham 40-16 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, January 13th.

Bangor led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-8 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 26-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and held Windham scoreless in the 4th Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with a game-high 16 points. Taylor Coombs had 8 points. Emmie Streams and Ayzlynn Gifford each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 6-10 from the free throw line.

Windham was led by Kylie Garrison who had 12 points. They were 4-9 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 10-0. They travel to Skowhegan on Tuesday, January 17th to play the River Hawks at 6:30 p.m.

Windham is now 4-5. They play at Portland on Monday, January 16th at 12:30.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Windham Girls 6 2 8 0 16 Bangor Girls 13 8 5 14 40

Box Score

Windham

Elizabeth Levesque 0 - - - 3 Neve Ledbetter 0 - - - - Mallory Muse 0 - - - - Emma Fox 0 - - - - Sarah Talon 0 - - - - Abbey Thornton 2 1 - - 2 Nealie Morey 0 - - - - Addie Caiazzo 0 - - - - Sarah Bell 0 - - - - Kendra Eubanks 0 - - - - Kylie Garrison 12 4 - 4 4 Stella Jarvais 2 1 - - - Bri Duarte 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 16 6 - 4 9

Bangor