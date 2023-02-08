Bangor Girls Top Edward Little 55-36 to Improve to 14-3 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Edward Little Tuesday night, February 7th 55-36 at Red Barry Gymnasium. The win improved the Rams' record to 14-3 with 1 game remaining in the regular season.

Bangor jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams were up 44-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with 18 points. Emmie Streams had 9 points. Streams, Cassidy Ireland and Emily Adams each hit a 3-pointer for Bangor. The Rams were 14-20 from the free throw line,

Edward Little was led by Olivia Coachman with 8 points. Rachel Penny and Tess Robbins had 6 points each. Penny had 2 3-pointers for the Red Eddies while Leah Britting had 1 3-pointer. Edward Little was 5-6 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 14-3 and concludes the regular season on the road in Brewer on Thursday, February 9th with the tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Edward Little is 6-11. They play Lewiston in their final regular season game on Thursday, February 9th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Edward Little Girls 4 7 11 14 36 Bangor Girls 15 22 7 11 55

Box Score

Edward Little

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Savannah Green 4 1 - 2 2 Judith Ross 0 - - - - Aswen Marwen 4 1 - 2 2 Layla Facchiano 1 - - 1 2 Leah Britting 3 - 1 - - Violet Vincent 0 - - - - Rachel Penny 6 - 2 - - Saphyn Humason 2 1 - - - Favour Monday 0 - - - - Kayla Therriault 0 - - - - Aleiah Ward 0 - - - - Olivia Coachman 8 4 - - - Jenny Chaput 2 1 - - - Tess Robbins 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 11 3 5 6

Bangor