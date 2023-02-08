Bangor Girls Top Edward Little 55-36 to Improve to 14-3 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Edward Little Tuesday night, February 7th 55-36 at Red Barry Gymnasium. The win improved the Rams' record to 14-3 with 1 game remaining in the regular season.
Bangor jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams were up 44-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with 18 points. Emmie Streams had 9 points. Streams, Cassidy Ireland and Emily Adams each hit a 3-pointer for Bangor. The Rams were 14-20 from the free throw line,
Edward Little was led by Olivia Coachman with 8 points. Rachel Penny and Tess Robbins had 6 points each. Penny had 2 3-pointers for the Red Eddies while Leah Britting had 1 3-pointer. Edward Little was 5-6 from the free throw line.
Bangor is now 14-3 and concludes the regular season on the road in Brewer on Thursday, February 9th with the tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
Edward Little is 6-11. They play Lewiston in their final regular season game on Thursday, February 9th at 5 p.m.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Edward Little Girls
|4
|7
|11
|14
|36
|Bangor Girls
|15
|22
|7
|11
|55
Box Score
Edward Little
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Savannah Green
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Judith Ross
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aswen Marwen
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Layla Facchiano
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Leah Britting
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Violet Vincent
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rachel Penny
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Saphyn Humason
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Favour Monday
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kayla Therriault
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aleiah Ward
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Coachman
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Jenny Chaput
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tess Robbins
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|36
|11
|3
|5
|6
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Carmen Maddix
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Emmie Streams
|9
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Cassidy Ireland
|3
|-
|1
|-
|1
|Dalaney Horr
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Ayzlynn Gifford
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Teagan Atherly
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emily Adams
|3
|-
|1
|-
|1
|Dalaney Horr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Coombs
|8
|3
|-
|2
|2
|Lily Rice
|6
|1
|-
|4
|6
|Abbie Quinn
|18
|7
|-
|4
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|55
|16
|3
|14
|20