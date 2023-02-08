Bangor Girls Top Edward Little 55-36 to Improve to 14-3 [STATS]

Bangor Girls Top Edward Little 55-36 to Improve to 14-3 [STATS]

Judi Michalik

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Edward Little Tuesday night, February 7th 55-36 at Red Barry Gymnasium. The win improved the Rams' record to 14-3 with 1 game remaining in the regular season.

Bangor jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 37-11 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams were up 44-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with 18 points. Emmie Streams had 9 points. Streams, Cassidy Ireland and Emily Adams each hit a 3-pointer for Bangor. The Rams were 14-20 from the free throw line,

Edward Little was led by Olivia Coachman with 8 points. Rachel Penny and Tess Robbins had 6 points each. Penny had 2 3-pointers for the Red Eddies while Leah Britting had 1 3-pointer. Edward Little was 5-6 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 14-3 and concludes the regular season on the road in Brewer on Thursday, February 9th with the tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Edward Little is 6-11. They play Lewiston in their final regular season game on Thursday, February 9th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Edward Little Girls47111436
Bangor Girls152271155

 

Box Score

Edward Little

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Savannah Green41-22
Judith Ross0----
Aswen Marwen41-22
Layla Facchiano1--12
Leah Britting3-1--
Violet Vincent0----
Rachel Penny6-2--
Saphyn Humason21---
Favour Monday0----
Kayla Therriault0----
Aleiah Ward0----
Olivia Coachman84---
Jenny Chaput21---
Tess Robbins63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3611356

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carmen Maddix21---
Emmie Streams931--
Cassidy Ireland3-1-1
Dalaney Horr1--12
Ayzlynn Gifford51-34
Teagan Atherly0----
Avery Clark0----
Emily Adams3-1-1
Dalaney Horr0----
Taylor Coombs83-22
Lily Rice61-46
Abbie Quinn187-44
TEAM0----
TOTALS551631420
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket