Bangor Girls Top Lewiston 56-35 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team topped Lewiston on Tuesday, January 11th at Red Barry Gym in Bangor, winning 56-35.

Bangor led 21-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 43-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn who finished with 23 points, including 11 points in the 3rd Quarter when she was dominant in the paint. Emmie Streams had 10 points. Bangor was 7-14 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Streams, Rae Barron and Lily Chandler each had a 3-pointer for Bangor

Lewiston was led by Natalie Beaudoin who had 10 points while Ellie Legare had 8 points. The Blue Devils were 10-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Legare had 2 3's and Koral Morin the other 3-pointer for Lewiston.

Bangor is now 7-2 and play at Windham on Friday, January 14th.

Lewiston is 3-5 and will host Deering on Monday, January 17th.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lewiston Girls 9 4 15 7 35 Bangor Girls 21 5 17 13 56

Box Score

Lewiston

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 14 Natalie Beaudoin 10 2 2 0 6 6 15 Skylar Gaudette 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Ellie Legare 8 3 1 2 0 0 22 Kaura Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 Aiweh Maiwen 4 2 2 0 0 0 25 Gabriel Roman 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Abigail Beaucase 2 0 0 0 2 2 32 Masya Way 2 1 1 0 0 0 34 Koral Morin 9 3 2 1 2 2 TOTALS 35 11 8 3 10 12

Bangor