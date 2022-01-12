Bangor Girls Top Lewiston 56-35 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team topped Lewiston on Tuesday, January 11th at Red Barry Gym in Bangor, winning 56-35.

Bangor led 21-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 43-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn who finished with 23 points, including 11 points in the 3rd Quarter when she was dominant in the paint. Emmie Streams had 10 points. Bangor was 7-14 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers on the night. Streams, Rae Barron and Lily Chandler each had a 3-pointer for Bangor

Lewiston was led by Natalie Beaudoin who had 10 points while Ellie Legare had 8 points. The Blue Devils were 10-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Legare had 2 3's and Koral Morin the other 3-pointer for Lewiston.

Bangor is now 7-2 and play at Windham on Friday, January 14th.

Lewiston is 3-5 and will host Deering on Monday, January 17th.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Lewiston Girls9415735
Bangor Girls215171356

Box Score

Lewiston

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
14Natalie Beaudoin1022066
15Skylar Gaudette000000
21Ellie Legare831200
22Kaura Lawrence000002
23Aiweh Maiwen422000
25Gabriel Roman000000
30Abigail Beaucase200022
32Masya Way211000
34Koral Morin932122
TOTALS3511831012

Bangor

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Carmen Maddix000000
3Emmie Streams1043112
4Samantha Erb000000
10Cassidy Ireland422000
12Laela Martinez200022
20Rae Barron310100
21Lane Barron211000
23Mimi Quinn211000
24Lily Chandler521100
30Taylor Coombs511034
32Lily Rice000000
33Abbie Quinn231111016
TOTALS5623203714
