Bangor High School Track and Field Meet – April 27 [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

Bangor High School hosted a Track and Field Meet at Cameron Stadium on Saturday, April 27th. Competing were teams from Old Town, Houlton, Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Washburn, Fort Kent, PCHS and host Bangor.

Here are the Team results

Girls

  1. Bangor - 198
  2. Old Town - 122.50
  3. Presque Isle - 97
  4. Houlton/GHCA - 56.50
  5. Fort Fairfield - 32
  6. PCHS - 29
  7. Fort Kent - 16
  8. Washburn - 4

To see the individual Girls Event Results CLICK HERE

Boys

  1. Bangor - 233.50
  2. Presque Isle - 80
  3. Fort Fairfield - 77
  4. Old Town - 65.50
  5. Houlton/GHCA - 34
  6. Fort Kent - 16
  7. PCHS - 4

To see the individual Boys Event Results CLICK HERE

