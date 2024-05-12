Brewer Track and Field Meet – May 11 [RESULTS]

Brewer High School hosted a track and field meet on Saturday, May 11th. Competing were host Brewer, Caribou, Ellsworth, Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent, GSA, Hermon and Piscataquis High Schools.

Here are the results

Girls

Brewer - 187 GSA - 107 Ellsworth - 75 Fort Kent - 64 Caribou - 63 Piscataquis - 49 Hermon - 12

To see the individual event results, click HERE

Boys

Caribou - 155 Brewer - 144 Ellsworth - 109 GSA - 93 Fort Fairfield - 36 Hermon - 34 Fort Kent - 5 Piscataquis - 3

To see the individual event results, click HERE

