Bangor Track and Field Meet – May 11 [RESULTS]

Bangor High School hosted a track and field meet on Saturday, May 11th, with 7 schools competing. Competing were host Bangor, Bangor Christian, Houlton/GHCA, Limestone/MSSM, Orono, Penquis, and Presque Isle.

Here are the Results

Girls

Bangor - 226.50 Orono - 166 Presque Isle - 64 Houlton - 54 Bangor Christian - 43.50 Penquis - 8

To see the individual event results click HERE

Boys

Bangor - 178 Orono - 167 Bangor Christian - 104 Presque Isle - 46 Houlton - 33 Penquis - 20 Limestone - 8

To see the individual event results click HERE

