Bangor Track and Field Meet – May 11 [RESULTS]
Bangor High School hosted a track and field meet on Saturday, May 11th, with 7 schools competing. Competing were host Bangor, Bangor Christian, Houlton/GHCA, Limestone/MSSM, Orono, Penquis, and Presque Isle.
Here are the Results
Girls
- Bangor - 226.50
- Orono - 166
- Presque Isle - 64
- Houlton - 54
- Bangor Christian - 43.50
- Penquis - 8
To see the individual event results click HERE
Boys
- Bangor - 178
- Orono - 167
- Bangor Christian - 104
- Presque Isle - 46
- Houlton - 33
- Penquis - 20
- Limestone - 8
To see the individual event results click HERE
